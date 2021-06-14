PipeWire 0.3.31 Released With Better JACK Support, More Crash Fixes
PipeWire 0.3.31 is out today as the newest version of this audio and video streams server for the Linux desktop that is becoming a viable replacement to the likes of JACK and PulseAudio.
With today's PipeWire 0.3.31 release there are new PulseAudio modules ported over, the JACK support has seen "massive stability improvements", various crashes and lockups have been resolved, a Bluetooth hardware database is now used for disabling non-working features on select devices, scheduling quantum and rate can be changed dynamically, and many other changes throughout the code-base. PipeWire 0.3.1 also now properly checks metadata permissions, there is an infinite loop fix within its audio converter code, and improved latency reporting.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 177 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Ubuntu Makes a Major Theme Change For its Next Release
When Ubuntu 21.10 ‘Impish Indri’ arrives this October it’ll do so with a new look in tow. After many fine years of service Ubuntu’s iconic mix of dark header bars and light widgets is being retired. Shocked? Well, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Ubuntu’s community-based design team has decided that Ubuntu 21.10 will only come with a fully-light and fully-dark version of the default Yaru theme only. At present, Ubuntu ships with three versions of the Yaru GTK theme: Yaru (dark headerbar and light widgets; default); Yaru Light (light headerbar and light widgets); and Yaru Dark (dark headerbar and dark widgets). Users can switch between these from the Appearance pane in the Settings app. Also: How to use managed IT services like the Fortune 500
The 7 Best Alternatives to the Terminal App for Ubuntu
If you've used Ubuntu for a while now, you must be aware of the power of the command-line interface. It offers more control over the operating system and its working, eats up less memory than a GUI, and is suitable for automating your tasks. On Ubuntu, the default command-line interface that picks up your commands for execution is the Terminal app. But what if you are bored with the default terminal? Don't panic. As an Ubuntu user, your options are not limited, thanks to an active open-source culture. There are a variety of credible Terminal alternatives for Ubuntu all over the internet. Let's look at them one by one.
North Korea Uses Linux But Open Source Is Dying Here: Here’s Why!
The Open-source software model has existed for years now, and we have seen communities develop uncountable software. One example is Linux which is either directly or indirectly used in almost every device on the planet. All of this is great, but have you ever wondered if open-source exists in countries like North Korea? If yes, then what kind of process do the North Koreans follow? Mike Izbicki, one of the contributors, shares his experience teaching open-source software in North Korea. He taught a class of master’s students about how to contribute to open-source software. [...] “The patches submitted for this class were the first-ever open-source contributions to come from North Korea; unfortunately, they were also the last,” Mike added. This is because former US President Donald Trump banned Americans from traveling to North Korea in 2017. North Korea does have a closed-source Linux distribution called the RedStar OS, and its wallpapers were recently extracted from the ISO. It is also very unfortunate to see a country unable to contribute to open-source due to laws restriction. If it was not due to the restrictions, we might’ve got some bright minds with their valuable contributions to open-source communities. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
9 hours 41 min ago
9 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
11 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago