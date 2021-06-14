Beatriz Martins de Carvalho: My Project at Linux Kernel
Today it's part 3 of my Outreachy Saga it’s been 5 weeks of my Outreachy internship, and everything is not sailing smoothly how I would like! Why?? Because I had a little problem with my setup and I was stuck for 2 days without working until be able to correctly do my setup, how I said in my introduction post, one thing that I'm learning at my internship is "learning", because not everything goes as I would like, sometimes it is necessary to stop, breathe, redo everything and, after redoing everything, it is so rewarding when things start to flow.
Today my week’s blog will be focusing on the Linux Kernel Community at which I’m interning and the project on which I’m working. So, let’s get started!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation: KernelCI Hackfest and Openwashing of Surveillance
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Ubuntu Makes a Major Theme Change For its Next Release
When Ubuntu 21.10 ‘Impish Indri’ arrives this October it’ll do so with a new look in tow. After many fine years of service Ubuntu’s iconic mix of dark header bars and light widgets is being retired. Shocked? Well, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Ubuntu’s community-based design team has decided that Ubuntu 21.10 will only come with a fully-light and fully-dark version of the default Yaru theme only. At present, Ubuntu ships with three versions of the Yaru GTK theme: Yaru (dark headerbar and light widgets; default); Yaru Light (light headerbar and light widgets); and Yaru Dark (dark headerbar and dark widgets). Users can switch between these from the Appearance pane in the Settings app. Also: How to use managed IT services like the Fortune 500
The 7 Best Alternatives to the Terminal App for Ubuntu
If you've used Ubuntu for a while now, you must be aware of the power of the command-line interface. It offers more control over the operating system and its working, eats up less memory than a GUI, and is suitable for automating your tasks. On Ubuntu, the default command-line interface that picks up your commands for execution is the Terminal app. But what if you are bored with the default terminal? Don't panic. As an Ubuntu user, your options are not limited, thanks to an active open-source culture. There are a variety of credible Terminal alternatives for Ubuntu all over the internet. Let's look at them one by one.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
3 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
11 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 59 min ago
14 hours 19 sec ago