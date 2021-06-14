Kai Uwe Broulik: Blast from the Past: Icon Dialog

In my 10 year anniversary blog post I mentioned how I wanted to fully redesign the icon chooser dialog which hasn’t changed since its inception and my childhood. Well, guess what I just did between sessions at this year’s Akademy. [...] With eight more years of Qt and C++ experience than last time I tried, it took me just a couple of hours over the course of two Akademy evenings to wire up the existing dialog logic to the newly generated UI file. Thanks to a test application in the kiconthemes repository I was also able to test some of the more specialized view modes the dialog offers, such as picking a symbolic toolbar icon, or restricting access to the file dialog for choosing an image from a custom path. Finally, I managed to pull off what I didn’t achieve last time: displaying the icon names in multiple lines.

Beatriz Martins de Carvalho: My Project at Linux Kernel

Today it's part 3 of my Outreachy Saga it’s been 5 weeks of my Outreachy internship, and everything is not sailing smoothly how I would like! Why?? Because I had a little problem with my setup and I was stuck for 2 days without working until be able to correctly do my setup, how I said in my introduction post, one thing that I'm learning at my internship is "learning", because not everything goes as I would like, sometimes it is necessary to stop, breathe, redo everything and, after redoing everything, it is so rewarding when things start to flow. Today my week’s blog will be focusing on the Linux Kernel Community at which I’m interning and the project on which I’m working. So, let’s get started!

PipeWire 0.3.31 Released With Better JACK Support, More Crash Fixes

PipeWire 0.3.31 is out today as the newest version of this audio and video streams server for the Linux desktop that is becoming a viable replacement to the likes of JACK and PulseAudio. With today's PipeWire 0.3.31 release there are new PulseAudio modules ported over, the JACK support has seen "massive stability improvements", various crashes and lockups have been resolved, a Bluetooth hardware database is now used for disabling non-working features on select devices, scheduling quantum and rate can be changed dynamically, and many other changes throughout the code-base. PipeWire 0.3.1 also now properly checks metadata permissions, there is an infinite loop fix within its audio converter code, and improved latency reporting.