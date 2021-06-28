Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Trying to Become More Evil Than Battistelli After 3 Years in Office
- EPO Treats Staff as Disposable, Hence More Reluctant to Defy Unlawful Guidelines and Policies
- [Meme] Vapourware is Always a Sign of Weakness
- In Terms of Technical Innovation and Features GNU/Linux is Miles Ahead of Anything Apple and Microsoft Have (or Even Promise)
- Links 28/6/2021: Mircea Popescu Dies, Tuxedo Stellaris 15 is Available
- Links 28/6/2021: Torvalds FUD and EasyOS 2.8.3
- [Meme] The Collapse of IBM
- The Media is Trolling Linus Torvalds Again... But Torvalds Responds
Programming Leftovers
Kai Uwe Broulik: Blast from the Past: Icon Dialog
In my 10 year anniversary blog post I mentioned how I wanted to fully redesign the icon chooser dialog which hasn’t changed since its inception and my childhood. Well, guess what I just did between sessions at this year’s Akademy. [...] With eight more years of Qt and C++ experience than last time I tried, it took me just a couple of hours over the course of two Akademy evenings to wire up the existing dialog logic to the newly generated UI file. Thanks to a test application in the kiconthemes repository I was also able to test some of the more specialized view modes the dialog offers, such as picking a symbolic toolbar icon, or restricting access to the file dialog for choosing an image from a custom path. Finally, I managed to pull off what I didn’t achieve last time: displaying the icon names in multiple lines.
Beatriz Martins de Carvalho: My Project at Linux Kernel
Today it's part 3 of my Outreachy Saga it’s been 5 weeks of my Outreachy internship, and everything is not sailing smoothly how I would like! Why?? Because I had a little problem with my setup and I was stuck for 2 days without working until be able to correctly do my setup, how I said in my introduction post, one thing that I'm learning at my internship is "learning", because not everything goes as I would like, sometimes it is necessary to stop, breathe, redo everything and, after redoing everything, it is so rewarding when things start to flow. Today my week’s blog will be focusing on the Linux Kernel Community at which I’m interning and the project on which I’m working. So, let’s get started!
