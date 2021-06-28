Linux Security and FUD
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Intel is going to be disabling Transactional Synchronization Extensions (TSX) by default for various Skylake through Coffee Lake processors with forthcoming microcode updates. Yes, this does mean performance implications for workloads benefiting from TSX. This change has seemingly not been talked about much at all publicly and I just happened to become aware of it when looking through new kernel patches.
Transactional Synchronization Extensions (TSX) have been around since Haswell for hardware transactional memory support and going off Intel's own past numbers can be around 40% faster in specific workloads or as much 4~5 times faster in database transaction benchmarks. TSX issues have been found in the past such as a possible side channel timing attack that could lead to KASLR being defeated and CVE-2019-11135 (TSX Async Abort) for an MDS-style flaw. Now in 2021 Intel is disabling TSX by default across multiple families of Intel CPUs from Skylake through Coffee Lake.
REvil ransomware's new Linux encryptor targets ESXi virtual machines [Ed: This is not a "Linux" issue but some Proprietary Software issue; classic Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation in a Microsoft-connected site]
The REvil ransomware operation is now using a Linux encryptor that targets and encrypts Vmware ESXi virtual machines.
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Kai Uwe Broulik: Blast from the Past: Icon Dialog
In my 10 year anniversary blog post I mentioned how I wanted to fully redesign the icon chooser dialog which hasn’t changed since its inception and my childhood. Well, guess what I just did between sessions at this year’s Akademy. [...] With eight more years of Qt and C++ experience than last time I tried, it took me just a couple of hours over the course of two Akademy evenings to wire up the existing dialog logic to the newly generated UI file. Thanks to a test application in the kiconthemes repository I was also able to test some of the more specialized view modes the dialog offers, such as picking a symbolic toolbar icon, or restricting access to the file dialog for choosing an image from a custom path. Finally, I managed to pull off what I didn’t achieve last time: displaying the icon names in multiple lines.
Beatriz Martins de Carvalho: My Project at Linux Kernel
Today it's part 3 of my Outreachy Saga it’s been 5 weeks of my Outreachy internship, and everything is not sailing smoothly how I would like! Why?? Because I had a little problem with my setup and I was stuck for 2 days without working until be able to correctly do my setup, how I said in my introduction post, one thing that I'm learning at my internship is "learning", because not everything goes as I would like, sometimes it is necessary to stop, breathe, redo everything and, after redoing everything, it is so rewarding when things start to flow. Today my week’s blog will be focusing on the Linux Kernel Community at which I’m interning and the project on which I’m working. So, let’s get started!
