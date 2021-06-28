A new version of the GStreamer Rust bindings, 0.17.0, was released. As usual this release follows the latest gtk-rs release. This is the first version that includes optional support for new GStreamer 1.20 APIs. As GStreamer 1.20 was not released yet, these new APIs might still change. The minimum supported version of the bindings is still GStreamer 1.8 and the targetted GStreamer API version can be selected by applications via feature flags. Apart from this, the new version features a lot of API cleanup, especially of the subclassing APIs, and the addition of a few missing bindings. As usual, the focus of this release was to make usage of GStreamer from Rust as convenient and complete as possible.

Few months ago I posted a library for sensible int scale for Gonum Plot. There is a similar package I’ve developed to handle timescales. The integer one, being based on a recursive function, works with any number scale. Differently, this one will only work well with a timescale between 2 days and a couple of years. Extending it is not hard since it’s enough to add additional case statements in the switch, but I’ve not found use-cases for different timeframes so far. If you add additional options, please commit them back!

The GNU C Library (Glibc) has landed its _Fork function implementation as an async-signal-safe fork replacement that is also expected to be made part of the next POSIX standards revision. Going back to 2007 has been Glibc Bug 4737 of the fork function not being signal safe with glibc, unlike some BSDs and other platforms. Various developers have commented on it over the years due to deadlocks occurring in their programs such as if using fork() within a signal handler and other conditions met.

Compiling the Linux kernel with LLVM's Clang code compiler continues to be more featureful with plumbing now being added to handle profile-guided optimizations (PGO) to help in achieving greater performance for optimizing kernel builds for targeted workloads. Earlier this month I wrote about Clang PGO likely coming for Linux 5.14 and indeed the pull request was sent in on Monday. While GCC PGO for the Linux kernel was previously shot down, it looks like this new infrastructure will make it in for this new cycle.

Kai Uwe Broulik: Blast from the Past: Icon Dialog In my 10 year anniversary blog post I mentioned how I wanted to fully redesign the icon chooser dialog which hasn’t changed since its inception and my childhood. Well, guess what I just did between sessions at this year’s Akademy. [...] With eight more years of Qt and C++ experience than last time I tried, it took me just a couple of hours over the course of two Akademy evenings to wire up the existing dialog logic to the newly generated UI file. Thanks to a test application in the kiconthemes repository I was also able to test some of the more specialized view modes the dialog offers, such as picking a symbolic toolbar icon, or restricting access to the file dialog for choosing an image from a custom path. Finally, I managed to pull off what I didn’t achieve last time: displaying the icon names in multiple lines.