Corporate Free (Ish) Software Leftovers
Why Magento? An Introduction To One Of The Most Powerful Commerce Platforms
Every online business dreams of building a world-class eCommerce website that attracts visitors, engages, and converts them into customers. Such a website should be mobile-friendly, esthetically appealing, and functionally convenient. Among eCommerce platforms, Magento is a leading CRM built on open-source technology.
It provides brands and online merchants with rich tools to manage their shopping carts, product listing, and design. If you don’t know how to use these tools, ask a Magento eCommerce development company to help you with it.
[...]
Currently, Magento has two platforms – Open Source and Commerce.
Announcing Kubernetes Community Group Annual Reports
Given the growth and scale of the Kubernetes project, the existing reporting mechanisms were proving to be inadequate and challenging. Kubernetes is a large open source project. With over 100000 commits just to the main k/kubernetes repository, hundreds of other code repositories in the project, and thousands of contributors, there's a lot going on. In fact, there are 37 contributor groups at the time of writing. We also value all forms of contribution and not just code changes.
With that context in mind, the challenge of reporting on all this activity was a call to action for exploring better options. Therefore inspired by the Apache Software Foundation’s open guide to PMC Reporting and the CNCF project Annual Reporting, the Kubernetes project is proud to announce the Kubernetes Community Group Annual Reports for Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and Working Groups (WGs). In its flagship edition, the 2020 Summary report focuses on bettering the Kubernetes ecosystem by assessing and promoting the healthiness of the groups within the upstream community.
Google's Lyra v0.0.2 Speech Codec Gets Rid Of The Binary Blob - Phoronix
Earlier this year Google announced the Lyra voice codec that could work with AV1 video for video chats over 56kbps modems. Google is today shipping its newest Lyra version.
Lyra is a very low bit-rate codec for speech compression designed for WebRTC usage and other online chat purposes. Lyra can operate at 3kbps thanks to its machine learning and other design features. Following the February announcement, in April was the initial open-source code for Lyra. That initial v0.0.1 release has now been succeeded by version 0.0.2.
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Kai Uwe Broulik: Blast from the Past: Icon Dialog
In my 10 year anniversary blog post I mentioned how I wanted to fully redesign the icon chooser dialog which hasn’t changed since its inception and my childhood. Well, guess what I just did between sessions at this year’s Akademy. [...] With eight more years of Qt and C++ experience than last time I tried, it took me just a couple of hours over the course of two Akademy evenings to wire up the existing dialog logic to the newly generated UI file. Thanks to a test application in the kiconthemes repository I was also able to test some of the more specialized view modes the dialog offers, such as picking a symbolic toolbar icon, or restricting access to the file dialog for choosing an image from a custom path. Finally, I managed to pull off what I didn’t achieve last time: displaying the icon names in multiple lines.
Beatriz Martins de Carvalho: My Project at Linux Kernel
Today it's part 3 of my Outreachy Saga it’s been 5 weeks of my Outreachy internship, and everything is not sailing smoothly how I would like! Why?? Because I had a little problem with my setup and I was stuck for 2 days without working until be able to correctly do my setup, how I said in my introduction post, one thing that I'm learning at my internship is "learning", because not everything goes as I would like, sometimes it is necessary to stop, breathe, redo everything and, after redoing everything, it is so rewarding when things start to flow. Today my week’s blog will be focusing on the Linux Kernel Community at which I’m interning and the project on which I’m working. So, let’s get started!
