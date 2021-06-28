Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 29th of June 2021 05:02:43 AM
Misc

Ubuntu:

Fedora:

  • HDR in Linux: Part 2

    In the previous post, we learned what HDR is: a larger luminance range that requires more bits per component, new transfer functions to encode that luminance, and potentially some metadata. We can examine the work required to use it in a “standard” Linux desktop. By “standard”, I of course meant my desktop environment, which is GNOME on Fedora.

    To do this, we’ll consider a single use-case and examine each portion of the stack, starting at the top and working our way down. The use-case is watching an HDR movie in GNOME’s video application, Totem. In this scenario, the application isn’t likely to tone-map its content as it has been created with HDR metadata the display itself can use to tone-map when necessary, but I will note where this could happen.

  • Working in Toolbox!

    Long time has passed since my last publication in this blog. Recently I've moved from my usual work with Fleet Commander to working in Toolbox, a containerized command line environment tool.

    I had the opportunity to move to the Toolbox team, and work in something different to what I've been working until now. I will continue working in Fleet Commander, but now my main efforts will be working in Toolbox.

    Toolbox is a containerized command line environment tool. It allows users to create a command line inside a container so any changes done inside are done in a controlled environment.

    This is very useful in the case of Fedora Silverblue, as Silverblue has a read only filesystem and all the applications are running as flatpak applications, and you do not have the option to install new RPM packages. With Toolbox, you can create a containerized shell in which you can install whatever you need and use it from there.

Games:

  • Less than a hundred years of progress...

    Prepare for a quest that spans more than 1200 years and 7 astounding worlds. The epic sequel to The Journeyman Project, The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time is now fully supported by ScummVM.

    After a number of years in development by clone2727, and a few more years maturing on a shelf, the game is finally ready for public testing.

  • Gaming on Chrome OS in a pre-Borealis world

    While we all impatiently wait for official support for Steam via Borealis, let’s talk about how you can start playing Windows games today with Steam Play (Proton) using Crostini (Linux on Chrome OS). The experience isn’t the best, but it’s frankly better than nothing. This article will assume that you have Linux installed on your Chrome OS device and don’t mind getting your hands dirty on the terminal just a bit.

HowTos:

  • How to install Alora RSPS on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Alora RSPS on a Chromebook. It only works on Linux Applications in a Chromebook, sadly not in Play Store Applications, Google Chrome, or the rest of Chrome OS. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install Wire Desktop on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Wire Desktop on Deepin 20.2.

  • How to Install Ubuntu on a USB Flash Drive

    Installing the entire Ubuntu on to a USB Flash drive is simple and straight forward. You can use ubuntu installed USB as a portable computer and bootable device.

    This tutorial we learn how to install the entire Ubuntu on a USB Flash Drive.

Devices:

  • Trio of embedded PC series certified for Baidu PaddlePaddle AI tools

    Neousys’ has had three series of its embedded PCs certified for Baidu’s PaddlePaddle deep learning AI software – the Nuvis-7306RT series, the Nuvo-8000 series and the Nuvo GC series.

    Neousys Technology has announced that three of its embedded computer series have been certified by Baidu as compatible with Baidu’s PaddleX development tool. PaddleX is a tool designed to accelerate data processing for Baidu’s PaddlePaddle deep learning AI framework. The certified embedded computers from Neousys include Nuvis-7306RT – a vision computer with vision-specific I/Os and real-time controller, Nuvo-8000 series – rugged expansion box PCs, and Nuvo GC series – edge AI GPU computers.

  • This MKR Zero system gives early warning of potential sump pump problems | Arduino Blog

    As most homeowners with a basement will tell you, keeping track of the sump pump is an important part of maintenance, as neglecting it can lead to the basement turning into a swimming pool. This is the exact predicament that a recent element14 Build Inside the Box winner, Mike Moore, ran into with his house because freezing pipes and an unreliable pump often became problematic. He went with multiple approaches to solve this, including water level detection, temperature monitoring, and even checking if the pump has ceased working.

    The first component used was a TCST1103 photo interrupter, and its job is to send a signal if a bobbing piece of plastic gets between its emitter and receiver, which would indicate the water level has risen too high. For more granular and continuous measurements, Moore also implemented a VL53L0X time-of-flight sensor that sends a laser beam towards the water and waits for a reflection. Because water can distort this reading, a couple of readings get taken and then averaged together. Temperatures are read by a simple MCP9701 IC that was placed inside of a plastic tube and stuck to the side of the pit. Finally, detecting if the pump is running is handled by an MCP604 IC.

Linux Security and FUD

  • Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode

    Intel is going to be disabling Transactional Synchronization Extensions (TSX) by default for various Skylake through Coffee Lake processors with forthcoming microcode updates. Yes, this does mean performance implications for workloads benefiting from TSX. This change has seemingly not been talked about much at all publicly and I just happened to become aware of it when looking through new kernel patches. Transactional Synchronization Extensions (TSX) have been around since Haswell for hardware transactional memory support and going off Intel's own past numbers can be around 40% faster in specific workloads or as much 4~5 times faster in database transaction benchmarks. TSX issues have been found in the past such as a possible side channel timing attack that could lead to KASLR being defeated and CVE-2019-11135 (TSX Async Abort) for an MDS-style flaw. Now in 2021 Intel is disabling TSX by default across multiple families of Intel CPUs from Skylake through Coffee Lake.

  • REvil ransomware's new Linux encryptor targets ESXi virtual machines [Ed: This is not a "Linux" issue but some Proprietary Software issue; classic Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation in a Microsoft-connected site]

    The REvil ransomware operation is now using a Linux encryptor that targets and encrypts Vmware ESXi virtual machines.

Programming Leftovers

  • Clang Profile Guided Optimizations Support Sent In For Linux 5.14 - Phoronix

    Compiling the Linux kernel with LLVM's Clang code compiler continues to be more featureful with plumbing now being added to handle profile-guided optimizations (PGO) to help in achieving greater performance for optimizing kernel builds for targeted workloads. Earlier this month I wrote about Clang PGO likely coming for Linux 5.14 and indeed the pull request was sent in on Monday. While GCC PGO for the Linux kernel was previously shot down, it looks like this new infrastructure will make it in for this new cycle.

  • Glibc 2.34 Adds "_Fork" Function Ahead Of Future POSIX Revision - Phoronix

    The GNU C Library (Glibc) has landed its _Fork function implementation as an async-signal-safe fork replacement that is also expected to be made part of the next POSIX standards revision. Going back to 2007 has been Glibc Bug 4737 of the fork function not being signal safe with glibc, unlike some BSDs and other platforms. Various developers have commented on it over the years due to deadlocks occurring in their programs such as if using fork() within a signal handler and other conditions met.

  • Sensible datetime scale for Gonum Plot

    Few months ago I posted a library for sensible int scale for Gonum Plot. There is a similar package I’ve developed to handle timescales. The integer one, being based on a recursive function, works with any number scale. Differently, this one will only work well with a timescale between 2 days and a couple of years. Extending it is not hard since it’s enough to add additional case statements in the switch, but I’ve not found use-cases for different timeframes so far. If you add additional options, please commit them back!

  • GStreamer Rust bindings 0.17.0 release

    A new version of the GStreamer Rust bindings, 0.17.0, was released. As usual this release follows the latest gtk-rs release. This is the first version that includes optional support for new GStreamer 1.20 APIs. As GStreamer 1.20 was not released yet, these new APIs might still change. The minimum supported version of the bindings is still GStreamer 1.8 and the targetted GStreamer API version can be selected by applications via feature flags. Apart from this, the new version features a lot of API cleanup, especially of the subclassing APIs, and the addition of a few missing bindings. As usual, the focus of this release was to make usage of GStreamer from Rust as convenient and complete as possible.

Today in Techrights

Kai Uwe Broulik: Blast from the Past: Icon Dialog

In my 10 year anniversary blog post I mentioned how I wanted to fully redesign the icon chooser dialog which hasn’t changed since its inception and my childhood. Well, guess what I just did between sessions at this year’s Akademy. [...] With eight more years of Qt and C++ experience than last time I tried, it took me just a couple of hours over the course of two Akademy evenings to wire up the existing dialog logic to the newly generated UI file. Thanks to a test application in the kiconthemes repository I was also able to test some of the more specialized view modes the dialog offers, such as picking a symbolic toolbar icon, or restricting access to the file dialog for choosing an image from a custom path. Finally, I managed to pull off what I didn’t achieve last time: displaying the icon names in multiple lines. Read more

