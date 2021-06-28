today's leftovers
Ubuntu:
-
Letter: Bezos is not the first wealthy space tourist [Ed: Mentions Mark Shuttleworth of Canonical and Ubuntu, albeit paywalled]
-
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 689
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 689 for the week of June 20 – 26, 2021. The full version of this issue is available...
Fedora:
-
HDR in Linux: Part 2
In the previous post, we learned what HDR is: a larger luminance range that requires more bits per component, new transfer functions to encode that luminance, and potentially some metadata. We can examine the work required to use it in a “standard” Linux desktop. By “standard”, I of course meant my desktop environment, which is GNOME on Fedora.
To do this, we’ll consider a single use-case and examine each portion of the stack, starting at the top and working our way down. The use-case is watching an HDR movie in GNOME’s video application, Totem. In this scenario, the application isn’t likely to tone-map its content as it has been created with HDR metadata the display itself can use to tone-map when necessary, but I will note where this could happen.
-
Working in Toolbox!
Long time has passed since my last publication in this blog. Recently I've moved from my usual work with Fleet Commander to working in Toolbox, a containerized command line environment tool.
I had the opportunity to move to the Toolbox team, and work in something different to what I've been working until now. I will continue working in Fleet Commander, but now my main efforts will be working in Toolbox.
Toolbox is a containerized command line environment tool. It allows users to create a command line inside a container so any changes done inside are done in a controlled environment.
This is very useful in the case of Fedora Silverblue, as Silverblue has a read only filesystem and all the applications are running as flatpak applications, and you do not have the option to install new RPM packages. With Toolbox, you can create a containerized shell in which you can install whatever you need and use it from there.
Games:
-
Less than a hundred years of progress...
Prepare for a quest that spans more than 1200 years and 7 astounding worlds. The epic sequel to The Journeyman Project, The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time is now fully supported by ScummVM.
After a number of years in development by clone2727, and a few more years maturing on a shelf, the game is finally ready for public testing.
-
Gaming on Chrome OS in a pre-Borealis world
While we all impatiently wait for official support for Steam via Borealis, let’s talk about how you can start playing Windows games today with Steam Play (Proton) using Crostini (Linux on Chrome OS). The experience isn’t the best, but it’s frankly better than nothing. This article will assume that you have Linux installed on your Chrome OS device and don’t mind getting your hands dirty on the terminal just a bit.
HowTos:
-
How to install Alora RSPS on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Alora RSPS on a Chromebook. It only works on Linux Applications in a Chromebook, sadly not in Play Store Applications, Google Chrome, or the rest of Chrome OS. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to install Wire Desktop on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install Wire Desktop on Deepin 20.2.
-
How to Install Ubuntu on a USB Flash Drive
Installing the entire Ubuntu on to a USB Flash drive is simple and straight forward. You can use ubuntu installed USB as a portable computer and bootable device.
This tutorial we learn how to install the entire Ubuntu on a USB Flash Drive.
Devices:
-
Trio of embedded PC series certified for Baidu PaddlePaddle AI tools
Neousys’ has had three series of its embedded PCs certified for Baidu’s PaddlePaddle deep learning AI software – the Nuvis-7306RT series, the Nuvo-8000 series and the Nuvo GC series.
Neousys Technology has announced that three of its embedded computer series have been certified by Baidu as compatible with Baidu’s PaddleX development tool. PaddleX is a tool designed to accelerate data processing for Baidu’s PaddlePaddle deep learning AI framework. The certified embedded computers from Neousys include Nuvis-7306RT – a vision computer with vision-specific I/Os and real-time controller, Nuvo-8000 series – rugged expansion box PCs, and Nuvo GC series – edge AI GPU computers.
-
This MKR Zero system gives early warning of potential sump pump problems | Arduino Blog
As most homeowners with a basement will tell you, keeping track of the sump pump is an important part of maintenance, as neglecting it can lead to the basement turning into a swimming pool. This is the exact predicament that a recent element14 Build Inside the Box winner, Mike Moore, ran into with his house because freezing pipes and an unreliable pump often became problematic. He went with multiple approaches to solve this, including water level detection, temperature monitoring, and even checking if the pump has ceased working.
The first component used was a TCST1103 photo interrupter, and its job is to send a signal if a bobbing piece of plastic gets between its emitter and receiver, which would indicate the water level has risen too high. For more granular and continuous measurements, Moore also implemented a VL53L0X time-of-flight sensor that sends a laser beam towards the water and waits for a reflection. Because water can distort this reading, a couple of readings get taken and then averaged together. Temperatures are read by a simple MCP9701 IC that was placed inside of a plastic tube and stuck to the side of the pit. Finally, detecting if the pump is running is handled by an MCP604 IC.
-
Linux Security and FUD
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Kai Uwe Broulik: Blast from the Past: Icon Dialog
In my 10 year anniversary blog post I mentioned how I wanted to fully redesign the icon chooser dialog which hasn’t changed since its inception and my childhood. Well, guess what I just did between sessions at this year’s Akademy. [...] With eight more years of Qt and C++ experience than last time I tried, it took me just a couple of hours over the course of two Akademy evenings to wire up the existing dialog logic to the newly generated UI file. Thanks to a test application in the kiconthemes repository I was also able to test some of the more specialized view modes the dialog offers, such as picking a symbolic toolbar icon, or restricting access to the file dialog for choosing an image from a custom path. Finally, I managed to pull off what I didn’t achieve last time: displaying the icon names in multiple lines.
