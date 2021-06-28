The 6 Best Apps to Take Screenshots on Ubuntu
When it comes to explaining complex topics, nothing beats using a screenshot as a helpful aid. As the adage goes, a picture is worth a thousand words after all. Now, as an Ubuntu user, you have plenty of methods at your side to grab a good screenshot: keyboard shortcuts, terminal commands, and more.
But if you are looking for something more than a simple screenshot, say, a screenshot with additional editing or different style effects, then these tools probably won't suffice. Luckily, Ubuntu supports a slew of screenshot tools that can help you capture a screen on your terms.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 536 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Security and FUD
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Kai Uwe Broulik: Blast from the Past: Icon Dialog
In my 10 year anniversary blog post I mentioned how I wanted to fully redesign the icon chooser dialog which hasn’t changed since its inception and my childhood. Well, guess what I just did between sessions at this year’s Akademy. [...] With eight more years of Qt and C++ experience than last time I tried, it took me just a couple of hours over the course of two Akademy evenings to wire up the existing dialog logic to the newly generated UI file. Thanks to a test application in the kiconthemes repository I was also able to test some of the more specialized view modes the dialog offers, such as picking a symbolic toolbar icon, or restricting access to the file dialog for choosing an image from a custom path. Finally, I managed to pull off what I didn’t achieve last time: displaying the icon names in multiple lines.
Recent comments
2 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 31 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
16 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago