today's howtos
-
Now wearing my “ops” hat, there are a few things that I wanted to cover - blocking bad clients, rate limiting, caching, and gradual rollout.
-
Nginx is a very popular web server these days. This article will show you some common errors when running an Nginx web server and possible solutions. This is not a complete list. If you still can’t fix the error after trying the advised solutions, please check your Nginx server logs under /var/log/nginx/ directory and search on Google to debug the problem.
-
There are commands to create user in Linux, delete user, add a user to group, and see logged in user but Is there any command to list users in Linux?
No, there is no command to list users in Linux.
Now, what will you do if you want to see available users in your Linux system/server?
-
Red Hat Data Grid can be used as an external cache container for application-specific data such as HTTP sessions in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP). This lets us scale the data layer independently from the application. It also makes it possible for JBoss EAP clusters residing in various domains to access data from the same Data Grid cluster.
This article offers quick instructions for getting Data Grid 8.1.1 working with JBoss EAP version 7.3.6 deployed on Red Hat OpenShift. For this integration, we will deploy Data Grid and JBoss EAP in the same project on OpenShift. We will use a Hot Rod store to externalize HTTP sessions to Data Grid.
I recently explored this integration for a Red Hat customer, and figured it would be helpful to put together detailed instructions for replicating it.
-
In this article we are going to show you four ways to show all drives, mounted or unmounted, on a Linux operating system.
A disk drive is a technology that enables the reading, writing, deleting and modifying of data on a computer storage disk. It is either a built-in or external component of a disk that manages the disk’s input/output (I/O) operations.
A disk partition in a hard disk is also known as a disk drive, such as drive Sda1 and drive Sdb2, etc.
-
nbtscan and nbtstat are free to network scanning software it is finding out vulnerability after scanning network. it generates scanning files, contains the IP Address and other information on the NetBIOS block. it is amazing network scanning tools in kali Linux used for network security auditing and finding out vulnerability.
-
In this article, I present a few tricks to handle error conditions—Some strictly don't fall under the category of error handling (a reactive way to handle the unexpected) but also some techniques to avoid errors before they happen.
-
In my previous post, I have told you how you can copy files to and from the server over ssh protocol. More details read
But, how will you transfer files to or from the server, if ssh server is not running there? Some other service is active and working properly, for example, HTTP / https, ftp.
Don’t hit a hammer on your head, Today I am going to solve your problem in this article. curl is a powerful command to transfer files to or from servers over 20+ protocols. Keep reading. I will cover what is curl in Linux and how to use curl and other lots of curl options including download single files, multiple files, and how to use proxy in curl. I will write a complete curl cheat sheet in this article.
So what are you waiting for move to the next option.
Games: Microsoft as Copyright Police (Shoot First, Questions Later), Microsoft Games in Browser (But GNU/Linux Not Properly Supported), Other Titles
-
After Take-Two put up a DMCA claim against the reverse-engineered source code for GTA III and Vice City, it's now properly back up online on GitHub.
This follows on from a developer of a fork putting in their own counter-claim back in May, which resulted in GitHub resorting their repository. Now though, the main repository from the GTAmodding team is also back online, as they also put in their own counter-claim. This doesn't actually mean what they're doing is legal however, just that Take-Two did not respond to the counter-claims and so GitHub put them back up.
-
The ReGTA team has successfully disputed Take-Two Interactive's takedown of the "re3" and "reVC" projects. Without a legal response from the game publisher, GitHub restored the reverse-engineered GTA III and Vice City code. According to the developers, their code helps to maintain cultural heritage and will actually lead to more sales, not less.
-
Love creepy-crawlies? Insect Worlds might be one for you to take a look at with a demo available on Steam. We missed this one during Steam Next Fest 2021 as the demo came a bit later, after they needed to sort out a few issues with incorrect downloads on Steam. Now though it works and it seems like it's easily worth keeping an eye on.
It's a bit of a mixture of genres with exploration, mini-games, fighting, educational resources and more.
"Immerse yourself in the world of insects. Explore fascinating forests and learn about their way of life. Complete quests and mini-games, fight or collect resources and cards. Admire the microcosm from a completely different perspective and learn new facts about plants and insects."
-
After a success of Steam Next Fest, the upcoming post-apocalyptic flesh-filled world of Death Trash is sticking around with the demo becoming permanent.
Death Trash has now been in development for around six years, developer Crafting Legends has confirmed now that the demo that was released for Steam Next Fest 2021 shall be staying put and they've been rolling out lots of fixes over the last week to the game.
-
Blending together elements of 3D and 2D games, the upcoming story-driven adventure Blue June looks good. In development by Tiny Dodo, a solo one-girl team independent video game developer from Toronto, Canada. The developer, Bibi, is responsible for all parts of the game from programming to art and audio.
"Blue June is a 2.5D story-driven adventure game with elements of exploration, puzzle solving, stealth and horror. Play as June, a student of the prestigious Rose Hill Academy, and uncover the truth that lies beneath her troubled mind. Explore the campus, go to class, make new friends, and investigate the terrors that haunt June."
-
What's the takeaway? Well, it works out of the box across multiple browsers on Linux. Works but not exactly playable in my testing and so not worth looking into yet until Microsoft sort out the input lag issues.
[...]
So we now have Stadia, GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) that all work without any tweaks needed on Linux. Amazon Luna is the next, which is currently in a much more limited Beta but last we checked it needed browser overrides otherwise it prevents playing on Linux. The future of cloud gaming is already looking busy, as (internet / country permitting), it's another way to break down some barriers for those without powerful PCs.
-
ComPressure, a puzzle game about designing increasingly complex computation units powered by high pressure steam is now technically free, as the demo is the full game.
This way more people can try the game, and keep playing as long as they want. If people like it enough, they can then buy it. Exactly what a demo is for and quite an interesting decision, and similar to what the developer of Rings of Saturn did (although they limited saving/loading).
Recent comments
3 min 15 sec ago
36 min 41 sec ago
7 hours 54 min ago
9 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 39 min ago
21 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago