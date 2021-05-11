today's howtos
-
Nice nginx features for operators
Now wearing my “ops” hat, there are a few things that I wanted to cover - blocking bad clients, rate limiting, caching, and gradual rollout.
-
How to Fix Common Nginx Web Server Errors - LinuxBabe
Nginx is a very popular web server these days. This article will show you some common errors when running an Nginx web server and possible solutions. This is not a complete list. If you still can’t fix the error after trying the advised solutions, please check your Nginx server logs under /var/log/nginx/ directory and search on Google to debug the problem.
-
How to check List users in Linux Complete Guide for Beginners 2021
There are commands to create user in Linux, delete user, add a user to group, and see logged in user but Is there any command to list users in Linux?
No, there is no command to list users in Linux.
Now, what will you do if you want to see available users in your Linux system/server?
-
Integrate Red Hat Data Grid and Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform on Red Hat OpenShift | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat Data Grid can be used as an external cache container for application-specific data such as HTTP sessions in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP). This lets us scale the data layer independently from the application. It also makes it possible for JBoss EAP clusters residing in various domains to access data from the same Data Grid cluster.
This article offers quick instructions for getting Data Grid 8.1.1 working with JBoss EAP version 7.3.6 deployed on Red Hat OpenShift. For this integration, we will deploy Data Grid and JBoss EAP in the same project on OpenShift. We will use a Hot Rod store to externalize HTTP sessions to Data Grid.
I recently explored this integration for a Red Hat customer, and figured it would be helpful to put together detailed instructions for replicating it.
-
4 Examples To List all Drives (Mounted and Unmounted) on Linux
In this article we are going to show you four ways to show all drives, mounted or unmounted, on a Linux operating system.
A disk drive is a technology that enables the reading, writing, deleting and modifying of data on a computer storage disk. It is either a built-in or external component of a disk that manages the disk’s input/output (I/O) operations.
A disk partition in a hard disk is also known as a disk drive, such as drive Sda1 and drive Sdb2, etc.
-
nbtscan and nmap “nbtstat -s” For SMB scanning complete Guide
nbtscan and nbtstat are free to network scanning software it is finding out vulnerability after scanning network. it generates scanning files, contains the IP Address and other information on the NetBIOS block. it is amazing network scanning tools in kali Linux used for network security auditing and finding out vulnerability.
-
Learn Bash error handling by example | Enable Sysadmin
In this article, I present a few tricks to handle error conditions—Some strictly don't fall under the category of error handling (a reactive way to handle the unexpected) but also some techniques to avoid errors before they happen.
-
What is Curl in Linux, How to use curl command? Complete Guide
In my previous post, I have told you how you can copy files to and from the server over ssh protocol. More details read
But, how will you transfer files to or from the server, if ssh server is not running there? Some other service is active and working properly, for example, HTTP / https, ftp.
Don’t hit a hammer on your head, Today I am going to solve your problem in this article. curl is a powerful command to transfer files to or from servers over 20+ protocols. Keep reading. I will cover what is curl in Linux and how to use curl and other lots of curl options including download single files, multiple files, and how to use proxy in curl. I will write a complete curl cheat sheet in this article.
So what are you waiting for move to the next option.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 367 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Games: Microsoft as Copyright Police (Shoot First, Questions Later), Microsoft Games in Browser (But GNU/Linux Not Properly Supported), Other Titles
Android Leftovers
Try Linux on any operating system with VirtualBox
VirtualBox makes it easy for anyone to try Linux. You don't even need experience with the command line to set up a simple virtual machine to tinker with Linux. I'm kind of a power user when it comes to virtual machines, but this article will show even novices how to virtualize a Linux system. In addition, it provides an overview of how to run and install a Linux system for testing purposes with the open source hypervisor VirtualBox.
Recent comments
3 min 15 sec ago
36 min 41 sec ago
7 hours 54 min ago
9 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 39 min ago
21 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago