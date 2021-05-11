Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Applying machine learning to GitOps
Machine learning helps us make better decisions by learning from existing data models and applying good predictions to the next output. In this article, we will explore how to apply machine learning in each phase of the GitOps life cycle.
Fedora Community Outreach Revamp Update #6
It has been almost a year since the Fedora Community Outreach Revamp started. Some pretty nice events have occurred since the last Revamp update. We retired the Trello board with the Revamp’s tasks and notes. Now all of the Revamp notes are publicly available on a HackMD file. Here is some of what the Revamp team has worked on in the last few months.
With our experience from the community outreach survey in December 2020, we were asked to give our input on the Annual Contributor Survey. Now, the survey is public for the Fedora contributors to fill out and will be until June 30th 2021. Additionally, while having Marie Nordin help us out and support the Outreach Revamp, we gave our input on the organizational chart she prepared in order to visualize the Fedora Community’s organizational structure.
Vanguard CIO: How to help your organization think like a startup
Vanguard is a global investment management firm with more than $7 trillion in assets under management and a history spanning more than four decades. The firm is best known for its low-cost mutual funds and ETFs, particularly those that track an index such as the S&P 500. Costs are one of the key variables within an investor’s control that determine whether or not one meets investment goals. Vanguard has been so successful in delivering on this insight that competitors in markets the firm operates also reduce their expenses – a phenomenon known as the “Vanguard Effect” – to the benefit of all investors.
A few years ago, Vanguard set out to have a similar impact on the world of advice. Doing this would require that we set a bold vision, communicate it clearly, and move in an agile fashion – akin to a startup. Here’s how we made that happen.
[...]
A greenfield approach was taken with technology, building a cloud-native enterprise advice platform. The platform is composed of APIs, including a number that leverage AI/ML to provide personalized forecasts, and is now powering numerous advice offers across business lines and the globe. Through cross-functional teams working in new ways with shared goals and leveraging contemporary technology, the platform approach is enabling us to be disruptive.
7 hybrid work best practices for IT leaders
As IT leaders help their organizations move from a remote to a hybrid work environment, they will also be navigating these uncharted waters with their own IT teams. As a result, IT must quickly establish its own hybrid work culture and hybrid work best practices – both to maximize its own internal efficiency and to act as a testbed for other parts of the larger organization.
Plenty of challenges await in the realms of fairness, communication norms, tools, and related matters.
Consider these seven best practices when establishing your IT organization's near-term and long-term hybrid work policies and environment.
today's howtos
Games: Microsoft as Copyright Police (Shoot First, Questions Later), Microsoft Games in Browser (But GNU/Linux Not Properly Supported), Other Titles
Android Leftovers
Try Linux on any operating system with VirtualBox
VirtualBox makes it easy for anyone to try Linux. You don't even need experience with the command line to set up a simple virtual machine to tinker with Linux. I'm kind of a power user when it comes to virtual machines, but this article will show even novices how to virtualize a Linux system. In addition, it provides an overview of how to run and install a Linux system for testing purposes with the open source hypervisor VirtualBox.
