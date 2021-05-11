Games: Microsoft as Copyright Police (Shoot First, Questions Later), Microsoft Games in Browser (But GNU/Linux Not Properly Supported), Other Titles GTA III and Vice City reverse-engineered code is back up on GitHub [Ed: It was never supposed to be taken back in the first place, but short-sighted projects outsource to Microsoft proprietary software with censorship] After Take-Two put up a DMCA claim against the reverse-engineered source code for GTA III and Vice City, it's now properly back up online on GitHub. This follows on from a developer of a fork putting in their own counter-claim back in May, which resulted in GitHub resorting their repository. Now though, the main repository from the GTAmodding team is also back online, as they also put in their own counter-claim. This doesn't actually mean what they're doing is legal however, just that Take-Two did not respond to the counter-claims and so GitHub put them back up.

Insect Worlds is an upcoming open-world insect exploration game Love creepy-crawlies? Insect Worlds might be one for you to take a look at with a demo available on Steam. We missed this one during Steam Next Fest 2021 as the demo came a bit later, after they needed to sort out a few issues with incorrect downloads on Steam. Now though it works and it seems like it's easily worth keeping an eye on. It's a bit of a mixture of genres with exploration, mini-games, fighting, educational resources and more. "Immerse yourself in the world of insects. Explore fascinating forests and learn about their way of life. Complete quests and mini-games, fight or collect resources and cards. Admire the microcosm from a completely different perspective and learn new facts about plants and insects."

The fantastic looking Death Trash gains a permanent demo | GamingOnLinux After a success of Steam Next Fest, the upcoming post-apocalyptic flesh-filled world of Death Trash is sticking around with the demo becoming permanent. Death Trash has now been in development for around six years, developer Crafting Legends has confirmed now that the demo that was released for Steam Next Fest 2021 shall be staying put and they've been rolling out lots of fixes over the last week to the game.

Blue June is an upcoming 2.5D story-driven adventure game | GamingOnLinux Blending together elements of 3D and 2D games, the upcoming story-driven adventure Blue June looks good. In development by Tiny Dodo, a solo one-girl team independent video game developer from Toronto, Canada. The developer, Bibi, is responsible for all parts of the game from programming to art and audio. "Blue June is a 2.5D story-driven adventure game with elements of exploration, puzzle solving, stealth and horror. Play as June, a student of the prestigious Rose Hill Academy, and uncover the truth that lies beneath her troubled mind. Explore the campus, go to class, make new friends, and investigate the terrors that haunt June."

Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) rolls out to everyone and it works on Linux What's the takeaway? Well, it works out of the box across multiple browsers on Linux. Works but not exactly playable in my testing and so not worth looking into yet until Microsoft sort out the input lag issues. [...] So we now have Stadia, GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) that all work without any tweaks needed on Linux. Amazon Luna is the next, which is currently in a much more limited Beta but last we checked it needed browser overrides otherwise it prevents playing on Linux. The future of cloud gaming is already looking busy, as (internet / country permitting), it's another way to break down some barriers for those without powerful PCs.

Zach-like puzzle game ComPressure is now technically free with the full demo ComPressure, a puzzle game about designing increasingly complex computation units powered by high pressure steam is now technically free, as the demo is the full game. This way more people can try the game, and keep playing as long as they want. If people like it enough, they can then buy it. Exactly what a demo is for and quite an interesting decision, and similar to what the developer of Rings of Saturn did (although they limited saving/loading).