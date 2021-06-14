Deepin Linux 20.2.2 Introduces a Brand-New App Store, Secure Boot Support While many don’t trust it, Deepin Linux has its fans, and is well known for being one of the most modern and beautiful looking distros on the market. With this release, fans of Deepin Linux can enjoy a brand-new App Store that supports installation of Android apps, offers a better app management with support for batch installation of applications, and has a fresh new design with simplified interaction. Starting with this release, Deepin Linux is now more secure thanks to Secure Boot support, which makes the system only boot the signed kernel and OEM-trusted software. According to the developers, Deepin Linux is the first Chinese distribution to have obtained a Secure Boot certificate.

Kernel: Firewalld, Btrfs, and IDE Code Firewalld Prepares For Its Major 1.0 Release For Linux Firewall Management - Phoronix The Firewalld firewall management tool for Linux that is built around Netfilter/Nftables is preparing for its long awaited 1.0 release. Firewalld has been in development for a decade for administering network firewall configurations on Linux and is used by Fedora / CentOS / RHEL, openSUSE / SUSE, and various other Linux distributions for firewall management. This Red Hat led project has seen many 0.x.x releases over the years while they are now preparing to christen Firewalld 1.0.0.

Btrfs With Linux 5.14 Has More Performance Tuning, Other Improvements - Phoronix With Btrfs continuing to see new adoption by various enterprises, Linux distributions like Fedora Workstation/Cloud and SUSE/openSUSE embracing it, and there continuing to be nice upstream improvements to this file-system driver, Btrfs continues on a nice trajectory in 2021. Sent in on Monday were the main set of feature updates for the Btrfs file-system code with the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. There isn't anything revolutionary with this pull request but just a pleasant assortment of various fixes and improvements for this "next-generation" Linux file-system.

Linux 5.14 Drops Its Legacy IDE Code Linux 5.14 has cleared out its legacy IDE code from the kernel that means dropping more than forty thousand lines of code. Linux's legacy IDE driver code has been deprecated since 2019 and planned for removal in 2021. This is about clearing out the legacy IDE code while IDE driver support remains available via the more modern libata-based code in the kernel. This legacy code is what was commonly associated with the older /dev/hdX devices. Most systems and Linux users have likely not used this legacy code in more than one decade.