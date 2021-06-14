today's leftovers
WD My Book NAS devices are being remotely wiped clean worldwide
Western Digital My Book Live NAS owners worldwide found that their devices have been mysteriously factory reset and all of their files deleted.
WD My Book is a network-attached storage device that looks like a small vertical book that you can stand on your desk. The WD My Book Live app allows owners to access their files and manage their devices remotely, even if the NAS is behind a firewall or router.
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.26 R3
Alexey Melezhik has returned to the Raku Realm with a new tool, called R3 (the Rakudo Releases Readiness Tool). The idea being that bug reports should have an easy way to check whether the bug still exists or not, using a one-liner. Alexey explains in a blog post: Baking Rakudo Releases With R3 (/r/rakulang comments). Yours truly hasn’t had the time yet to really try it, but it looks like it’s going to be a great helper for the core developers!
MIPS Assembly Programmming
As I tell all of my tutoring students, if you’re majoring in CS or anything related I highly recommend you use Linux. It’s easier in every way to do dev work on Linux vs Windows or Mac. Many assignments require it, which often necessitates using a virtual machine (which is painful, especially on laptops) and/or ssh-ing into a school Linux server, which is also less than ideal. In general, you’ll have to learn how to use the unix terminal eventually and will probably use it to some extent in your career so it also makes sense to get used to it asap.
[...]
There are a few references that you should bookmark (or download) before you get started. The first is the MIPS Greensheet. It’s likely you already have a physical copy of this as it’s actually the tearout from the Patterson and Hennessey textbook Computer Architecture and Design that is commonly used in college courses.
How Finland implemented Router Freedom: the regulator's perspective
In the context of the telecom reform in the EU, Finland has assured Router Freedom in the country. The FSFE acknowledges this as a major win for end-users' rights. We interviewed Klaus Nieminen, a representative of the Finnish network regulator Traficom, to learn more about this decision.
In the last decade, Finland became renowned for its digital transformation policies, which gave the country the status of having one of the most digitally-oriented populations. In particular, Finland has been praised for its efforts in implementing rules on a legislative level to ensure internet broadband connection for its entire population. The country's internet policies focused on affordability of connection have resulted in Router Freedom. In 2014, Finland established Router Freedom in the country. The law stated that internet service providers (ISPs) should not prevent an end-user from connecting to a public communications network any radio or telecommunications terminal equipment that meets the legal requirements.
In 2020, following the implementation of net neutrality in the country, Traficom, the Finnish national regulatory authority, confirmed Router Freedom. We consider this decision as a major achievement in protecting end-users' rights.
With other EU countries, however, there are still several issues to overcome. As the FSFE has been reporting, the reform of EU telecommunications law with the European Electronic Communications Code (the EECC) has the potential to negatively affect Router Freedom. The transposition of the EECC into national jurisdictions has been complex, imposing challenges for a harmonised approach. In this context, the FSFE asked Traficom how Router Freedom would be regulated after the reform in Finland. Traficom confirmed its commitment to Router Freedom, stating that it will not change the current framework for the ongoing telecom reform. This complies with the demands FSFE has been making to regulators across Europe.
New Release: Tor Browser 10.5a17
Tor Browser 10.5a17 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.
'Open Source will be a key element to achieve Europe’s resilience and digital sovereignty'
Open source gained increasing interest on the political level of digital policy discussions in recent months. Recently, the European Commission set up an Open Source Programme Office and expressed support for open source as a component to deliver on Europe’s digital decade.
On 23 June, Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market provided welcoming remarks at the Open Source Lisbon conference. In his speech, he highlighted the role of Open Source for a resilient, open, and innovative digital transformation.
The Commissioner started his welcoming remarks by stating that Open Source is a public good bringing visible benefits to everyday life and a variety of sectors, starting with leisure and health to manufacturing and transportation. Open source communities are crucial for building the necessary infrastructure for digital transformation, comparable to bridges used for reaching our destinations - enabling innovation, growth and skills.
Write an OpenBSD port with me: The TIC-80 fantasy game console
Let's write an OpenBSD port together. Earlier today, I became aware of the TIC-80 tiny computer/fantasy video game console. That sounds incredibly cool and I have been hoping for something like this ever since I learned about the PICO-8 fantasy console. Unfortunately, the PICO-8 is not open source but the TIC-80 is.
Follow along with me as I write an OpenBSD port for the TIC-80. What appears to be a simple port ended up being a quite interesting challenge.
BleachBit 4.4.0
When your computer is getting full, BleachBit quickly frees disk space. When your information is only your business, BleachBit guards your privacy. With BleachBit you can free cache, delete cookies, clear Internet history, shred temporary files, delete logs, and discard junk you didn't know was there.
Designed for Linux and Windows systems, it wipes clean thousands of applications including Firefox, Internet Explorer, Adobe Flash, Google Chrome, Opera, Safari, and more. Beyond simply deleting files, BleachBit includes advanced features such as shredding files to prevent recovery, wiping free disk space to hide traces of files deleted by other applications, and vacuuming Firefox to make it faster. Better than free, BleachBit is open source.
Meet Simone Giertz: Inventor, robotics enthusiast, and YouTuber
Deepin Linux 20.2.2 Introduces a Brand-New App Store, Secure Boot Support
While many don’t trust it, Deepin Linux has its fans, and is well known for being one of the most modern and beautiful looking distros on the market. With this release, fans of Deepin Linux can enjoy a brand-new App Store that supports installation of Android apps, offers a better app management with support for batch installation of applications, and has a fresh new design with simplified interaction. Starting with this release, Deepin Linux is now more secure thanks to Secure Boot support, which makes the system only boot the signed kernel and OEM-trusted software. According to the developers, Deepin Linux is the first Chinese distribution to have obtained a Secure Boot certificate.
Kernel: Firewalld, Btrfs, and IDE Code
Tux Paint 0.9.26 Open-Source Drawing Software for Children Released with New Magic Tools
Almost six months in the works, Tux Paint 0.9.26 introduces new Magic tools like “Checkerboard,” which lets children fill an entire canvas with a check pattern, “Clone,” which helps kids duplicate parts of a picture by using brush strokes, and “Pixels,” which makes it easier for your kids to create retro-gaming-style pixel art. The new release also improves the Fill tool with two new options that lets your kids fill an area with color gradients. The first one is “Linear,” which supports interactive creation of gradients of different angles and sizes, and the second one is “Radial,” which creates a circular gradient that’s centered around the mouse click. All Fill tools were updated in this release to better handle filling around antialiased edges, and apply some blending.
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors v6.3 with dark theme and 150% scaling
Our desktop app caught up with the online version — it now has all the features and improvements of version 6.3. We added a Dark theme to reduce eye strain in low-light environments. You can switch between Dark, Light, and Classic Light themes in the app’s settings or in the Advanced settings in the File tab. Also: ONLYOFFICE 6.3 Released with Dark Theme, Fractional Scaling + More
