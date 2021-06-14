Language Selection

Tuesday 29th of June 2021
  • How to easily split screen space to fit two windows in Ubuntu

    There are cases when you need to switch between two applications in your work. For example, a common use case is reading commands/instructions from a web page opened in a web browser and trying them out on the command line terminal.

    I'm sure many of you are used to the Alt+Tab method of switching between application windows. However, there are some who manually resize windows to fit side-by-side in the visible area. But do you know that there is a way you can do this automatically?

    In this tutorial, we will briefly discuss how you can split the screen area to fit two windows side by side. Please note that all the commands/instructions mentioned here have been tested on Ubuntu.

  • How to Install PostgreSQL and phpPgAdmin on Fedora 34

    PostgreSQL or Postgres is a powerful, open-source, relational database management system that uses and extends the SQL language. It has many advanced features that safely store and scale complicated data workloads. phpPgAdmin is a PHP-based application to manage and edit PostgreSQL databases.

    This tutorial will demonstrate how to install PostgreSQL and phpPgAdmin on a Fedora 34 based server.

  • How to Install GoLang (Go Programming Language) in Linux

    Go language or GoLang, in short, is one of the most powerful open source programming languages developed by a small team of Google. It has a huge library function, and it can solve the issues that programmers often face on Python or C/C++. For instance, Python is an easy writing language, but it is a bit slow as it’s an interpreted language. And compiling C/C++ is a bit sluggish. GoLang can solve all the above-mentioned issues and other minor issues. If you’re a programmer and haven’t had any experience with the Go language, I’m sure there is a desire inside you to test the GoLang. Installing GoLang is a piece of cake and is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

  • How to Disable the “Sudo” Password in Linux Mint 20 and Ubuntu Linux

    Whenever we execute a command with “sudo” privileges, we are always asked to enter the “Sudo” password before its execution. However, at times, you want to get rid of this hassle by disabling the “Sudo” password. Therefore, we are here with this article that will guide you on how you can disable the “Sudo” password in Linux Mint 20 and Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Easy Guide to Migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8

    As we all know that CentOS 8 updates and support will not be available after the end of Dec 2021. There are huge number CentOS 8 servers which are used in development and production environment in different organizations. In case you are looking for CentOS 8 alternative then Rocky Linux is the best candidate. Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) provides a migration script that will smoothly migrate existing CentOS 8 system into Rocky Linux 8.

    In this guide, we will cover how to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 step by step. For the demonstration purpose, I have one CentOS 8 system installed with Server GUI option. Apart from this, Docker engine is running on this system.

    Note: Before Upgrade, please make sure you take the backup of applications and if possible, take the snapshot of complete CentOS 8 system. There could be scenarios that after upgrade application stop working. So, in such scenarios your application can be restored from backup.

    Below is the snapshot of my CentOS 8 system before migration.

Deepin Linux 20.2.2 Introduces a Brand-New App Store, Secure Boot Support

While many don’t trust it, Deepin Linux has its fans, and is well known for being one of the most modern and beautiful looking distros on the market. With this release, fans of Deepin Linux can enjoy a brand-new App Store that supports installation of Android apps, offers a better app management with support for batch installation of applications, and has a fresh new design with simplified interaction. Starting with this release, Deepin Linux is now more secure thanks to Secure Boot support, which makes the system only boot the signed kernel and OEM-trusted software. According to the developers, Deepin Linux is the first Chinese distribution to have obtained a Secure Boot certificate. Read more

Kernel: Firewalld, Btrfs, and IDE Code

  • Firewalld Prepares For Its Major 1.0 Release For Linux Firewall Management - Phoronix

    The Firewalld firewall management tool for Linux that is built around Netfilter/Nftables is preparing for its long awaited 1.0 release. Firewalld has been in development for a decade for administering network firewall configurations on Linux and is used by Fedora / CentOS / RHEL, openSUSE / SUSE, and various other Linux distributions for firewall management. This Red Hat led project has seen many 0.x.x releases over the years while they are now preparing to christen Firewalld 1.0.0.

  • Btrfs With Linux 5.14 Has More Performance Tuning, Other Improvements - Phoronix

    With Btrfs continuing to see new adoption by various enterprises, Linux distributions like Fedora Workstation/Cloud and SUSE/openSUSE embracing it, and there continuing to be nice upstream improvements to this file-system driver, Btrfs continues on a nice trajectory in 2021. Sent in on Monday were the main set of feature updates for the Btrfs file-system code with the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. There isn't anything revolutionary with this pull request but just a pleasant assortment of various fixes and improvements for this "next-generation" Linux file-system.

  • Linux 5.14 Drops Its Legacy IDE Code

    Linux 5.14 has cleared out its legacy IDE code from the kernel that means dropping more than forty thousand lines of code. Linux's legacy IDE driver code has been deprecated since 2019 and planned for removal in 2021. This is about clearing out the legacy IDE code while IDE driver support remains available via the more modern libata-based code in the kernel. This legacy code is what was commonly associated with the older /dev/hdX devices. Most systems and Linux users have likely not used this legacy code in more than one decade.

Tux Paint 0.9.26 Open-Source Drawing Software for Children Released with New Magic Tools

Almost six months in the works, Tux Paint 0.9.26 introduces new Magic tools like “Checkerboard,” which lets children fill an entire canvas with a check pattern, “Clone,” which helps kids duplicate parts of a picture by using brush strokes, and “Pixels,” which makes it easier for your kids to create retro-gaming-style pixel art. The new release also improves the Fill tool with two new options that lets your kids fill an area with color gradients. The first one is “Linear,” which supports interactive creation of gradients of different angles and sizes, and the second one is “Radial,” which creates a circular gradient that’s centered around the mouse click. All Fill tools were updated in this release to better handle filling around antialiased edges, and apply some blending. Read more

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors v6.3 with dark theme and 150% scaling

Our desktop app caught up with the online version — it now has all the features and improvements of version 6.3. We added a Dark theme to reduce eye strain in low-light environments. You can switch between Dark, Light, and Classic Light themes in the app’s settings or in the Advanced settings in the File tab. Read more Also: ONLYOFFICE 6.3 Released with Dark Theme, Fractional Scaling + More

