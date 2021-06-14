There are cases when you need to switch between two applications in your work. For example, a common use case is reading commands/instructions from a web page opened in a web browser and trying them out on the command line terminal.

I'm sure many of you are used to the Alt+Tab method of switching between application windows. However, there are some who manually resize windows to fit side-by-side in the visible area. But do you know that there is a way you can do this automatically?

In this tutorial, we will briefly discuss how you can split the screen area to fit two windows side by side. Please note that all the commands/instructions mentioned here have been tested on Ubuntu.