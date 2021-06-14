Language Selection

GNOME Desktop/GTK: gtk-rs and GSoC

GNOME
  • Sophie Herold: New gtk-rs release and more

    The latest gtk-rs release is officially available since today. The perfect time to explain some of the contributions I made.

  • Ivan Molodetskikh: GSoC 2021: GNOME Shell Screenshot UI

    Hello! I’m Ivan Molodetskikh, a computer science student from Moscow, Russia.

    I’ve been involved in GNOME starting from my GSoC 2018 project to port librsvg filters to Rust. Throughout the last year in GNOME I’ve been doing some work to reduce input latency in Mutter, the GNOME’s compositor (by implementing the presentation-time Wayland protocol and adding dynamic render time computation). I’ve also created two small apps, Video Trimmer and Identity.

    As part of this year’s Google Summer of Code, I’m implementing a new screenshot UI in GNOME Shell.

  • Nishit Patel: GSoC Project update

    Following the proposed schedule, I began working on the first milestone, i.e Adding support for creation time in tracker-miners. While building the tracker-miner I discovered crashes in the indexer. After taking some help from mentors and debugging, It was found that a double-free bug in the indexer was causing the crash. As the piece of code was unused, it went unnoticed.

  • GSoC project @Pitivi~Cut Mode.

    The Idea for this project is to have two timelines to ease certain types of tasks and increase productivity. This will essentially bring in a non-zoomable Timeline which will serve to ease the task of trimming, cutting, rearranging clips on the timeline in sync with the other timeline.

Deepin Linux 20.2.2 Introduces a Brand-New App Store, Secure Boot Support

While many don’t trust it, Deepin Linux has its fans, and is well known for being one of the most modern and beautiful looking distros on the market. With this release, fans of Deepin Linux can enjoy a brand-new App Store that supports installation of Android apps, offers a better app management with support for batch installation of applications, and has a fresh new design with simplified interaction. Starting with this release, Deepin Linux is now more secure thanks to Secure Boot support, which makes the system only boot the signed kernel and OEM-trusted software. According to the developers, Deepin Linux is the first Chinese distribution to have obtained a Secure Boot certificate. Read more

Kernel: Firewalld, Btrfs, and IDE Code

  • Firewalld Prepares For Its Major 1.0 Release For Linux Firewall Management - Phoronix

    The Firewalld firewall management tool for Linux that is built around Netfilter/Nftables is preparing for its long awaited 1.0 release. Firewalld has been in development for a decade for administering network firewall configurations on Linux and is used by Fedora / CentOS / RHEL, openSUSE / SUSE, and various other Linux distributions for firewall management. This Red Hat led project has seen many 0.x.x releases over the years while they are now preparing to christen Firewalld 1.0.0.

  • Btrfs With Linux 5.14 Has More Performance Tuning, Other Improvements - Phoronix

    With Btrfs continuing to see new adoption by various enterprises, Linux distributions like Fedora Workstation/Cloud and SUSE/openSUSE embracing it, and there continuing to be nice upstream improvements to this file-system driver, Btrfs continues on a nice trajectory in 2021. Sent in on Monday were the main set of feature updates for the Btrfs file-system code with the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. There isn't anything revolutionary with this pull request but just a pleasant assortment of various fixes and improvements for this "next-generation" Linux file-system.

  • Linux 5.14 Drops Its Legacy IDE Code

    Linux 5.14 has cleared out its legacy IDE code from the kernel that means dropping more than forty thousand lines of code. Linux's legacy IDE driver code has been deprecated since 2019 and planned for removal in 2021. This is about clearing out the legacy IDE code while IDE driver support remains available via the more modern libata-based code in the kernel. This legacy code is what was commonly associated with the older /dev/hdX devices. Most systems and Linux users have likely not used this legacy code in more than one decade.

Tux Paint 0.9.26 Open-Source Drawing Software for Children Released with New Magic Tools

Almost six months in the works, Tux Paint 0.9.26 introduces new Magic tools like “Checkerboard,” which lets children fill an entire canvas with a check pattern, “Clone,” which helps kids duplicate parts of a picture by using brush strokes, and “Pixels,” which makes it easier for your kids to create retro-gaming-style pixel art. The new release also improves the Fill tool with two new options that lets your kids fill an area with color gradients. The first one is “Linear,” which supports interactive creation of gradients of different angles and sizes, and the second one is “Radial,” which creates a circular gradient that’s centered around the mouse click. All Fill tools were updated in this release to better handle filling around antialiased edges, and apply some blending. Read more

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors v6.3 with dark theme and 150% scaling

Our desktop app caught up with the online version — it now has all the features and improvements of version 6.3. We added a Dark theme to reduce eye strain in low-light environments. You can switch between Dark, Light, and Classic Light themes in the app’s settings or in the Advanced settings in the File tab. Read more Also: ONLYOFFICE 6.3 Released with Dark Theme, Fractional Scaling + More

