Open Hardware/Modding: Art-Pi, Ugoos, and Arduino
Art-Pi STM32H750 Cortex-M7 board supports RT-Thread, mainline Linux
I like to browse Linux changelog to learning about new features in the kernel, but also new hardware that made it into mainline Linux, even if only preliminary or partial.
Ugoos AM6B Plus 2021 TV box adds WiFi 6 connectivity
Ugoos AM6B Plus 2021 is an update to last year’s Ugoos AM6 Plus Android 9.0 TV box with Dolby Vision support through Amlogic S922X-J hexa-core processor. What has changed exactly? A WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.0 LE module replaces the WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0 LE module used on the previous model.
The new WiFi 6 TV box still comes with 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC flash, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K video support through an HDMI 2.1 port, and VPU capable of 4Kp60 H.265, H.264, and VP9 video decoding.
DIY radar speed sign looks and works like the real thing | Arduino Blog
Those large, white speed signs you encounter alongside the road while driving can be annoying, as inattentive drivers slam their brakes right in front of you. However, the underlying technology that powers them is quite cool, which is why John McNelly wanted to construct his own DIY version that closely reflects the actual one.
McNelly’s design relies on an Arduino Nano and a Doppler radar module that sends out 10.525GHz radio pulses continuously and measures how much the reflected frequency has changed. Thinking back to that one high school physics class, you probably learned that as an object approaches, the reflected frequency will increase, whereas the frequency will decrease as the object gets further away. Using the Doppler effect, speed can be determined by subtracting the frequency coming from a custom pre-amplifier from the original signal.
4 Best Free and Open Source Lightweight GUI Email Clients
Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients. Email clients offer a variety of features. Many email clients offer a slew of features, some stick with just the basics. At the end of the day, what is important is that you find an email client that offers what you need, it is reliable, and works well on your computer. Thunderbird is widely regarded as an exceptional open source desktop email client, especially on Linux. It is highly customizable, has a rich set of features, and is geared for both novices and professional users. Our only real disaffection with Thunderbird is that it can feel a bit sluggish on inexpensive hardware. If you are looking for an alternative first-rate graphical email client that works with limited system resources, you have come to the right place.
I like to browse Linux changelog to learning about new features in the kernel, but also new hardware that made it into mainline Linux, even if only preliminary or partial. And in the just-released Linux 5.13, one board that caught my eye was Art-Pi, powered by an STMicro STM32H750 Cortex-M7 microcontroller without MMU (memory management unit) that was initially designed for RT-Thread real-time operating system.
