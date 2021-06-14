Kubernetes and Clown Services
Industry global survey from Canonical: 85% of enterprises have yet to cross the chasm to full Kubernetes and Cloud Native adoption
Despite high adoption rates of cloud native technologies in recent years, enterprises have yet to cross the chasm to full adoption, but they’re quickly moving in that direction, according to initial results of a first-of-its kind survey released today by Canonical, the publishers of Ubuntu.
The Kubernetes and Cloud Native Operations Report, which is still open for participation, has surveyed 1,200 global IT professionals so far on more than 40 topics about their usage of Kubernetes, bare metal, VMs, containers, and serverless applications.
The report also includes insights from experts at Amazon, Google, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, WeaveWorks, Cloudbees, and HCL Technologies, whom Canonical brought together to assess the results.
Showing the multi-dimensional nature of today’s cloud native technology landscape, the survey found that while 45.6 percent of respondents report using Kubernetes in production, only 15.7 percent use Kubernetes exclusively.
Nearly 30 percent run applications on a mix of bare metal, VMs and Kubernetes, 15.3 percent do so mostly on VMs with plans to fully migrate to Kubernetes, and 13.1 percent are on VMs and evaluating Kubernetes for deployment.
“I think this clearly shows we’ve got a long way to go before we’ve properly modernized the infrastructure,” James Strachan, Distinguished Engineer at Cloudbees, said in the report.
Arturo Borrero González: Last couple of talks
In the last few months I presented several talks. Topics ranged from a round table on free software, to sharing some of my work as SRE in the Cloud Services team at the Wikimedia Foundation. For some of them the videos are now published, so I would like to write a reference here, mostly as a way to collect such events for my own record. Isn’t that what a blog is all about, after all?
Before you continue reading, let me mention that the two talks I’ll reference were given in my native Spanish. The videos are hosted on YouTube and autogenerated subtitles should be available, with doubtful quality though. Also, there was at least one additional private talk that I’m not allowed to comment on here today.
I was invited to participate in a Docker community event called Kroquecon, which was aimed at pushing the spanish-speaking Kubernetes community around the world. The event name is a word play with ‘Kubernetes’, ‘conference’ and ‘croqueta’, typical Spanish food. The talk happened on 2021-04-29, and I was part of a round table about free software, communities and how to join and participate in such projects. I commented on my experience in both the Debian project, Netfilter and my several years in Google Summer of Code (3 as student, 2 as mentor).
4 Best Free and Open Source Lightweight GUI Email Clients
Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients. Email clients offer a variety of features. Many email clients offer a slew of features, some stick with just the basics. At the end of the day, what is important is that you find an email client that offers what you need, it is reliable, and works well on your computer. Thunderbird is widely regarded as an exceptional open source desktop email client, especially on Linux. It is highly customizable, has a rich set of features, and is geared for both novices and professional users. Our only real disaffection with Thunderbird is that it can feel a bit sluggish on inexpensive hardware. If you are looking for an alternative first-rate graphical email client that works with limited system resources, you have come to the right place.
Art-Pi STM32H750 Cortex-M7 board supports RT-Thread, mainline Linux
I like to browse Linux changelog to learning about new features in the kernel, but also new hardware that made it into mainline Linux, even if only preliminary or partial. And in the just-released Linux 5.13, one board that caught my eye was Art-Pi, powered by an STMicro STM32H750 Cortex-M7 microcontroller without MMU (memory management unit) that was initially designed for RT-Thread real-time operating system.
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
