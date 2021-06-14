I like to browse Linux changelog to learning about new features in the kernel, but also new hardware that made it into mainline Linux, even if only preliminary or partial. And in the just-released Linux 5.13, one board that caught my eye was Art-Pi, powered by an STMicro STM32H750 Cortex-M7 microcontroller without MMU (memory management unit) that was initially designed for RT-Thread real-time operating system.

Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients. Email clients offer a variety of features. Many email clients offer a slew of features, some stick with just the basics. At the end of the day, what is important is that you find an email client that offers what you need, it is reliable, and works well on your computer. Thunderbird is widely regarded as an exceptional open source desktop email client, especially on Linux. It is highly customizable, has a rich set of features, and is geared for both novices and professional users. Our only real disaffection with Thunderbird is that it can feel a bit sluggish on inexpensive hardware. If you are looking for an alternative first-rate graphical email client that works with limited system resources, you have come to the right place.

Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Ansible Beginner’s Guide: Automate the Pain Away Way back in the day, humanity created computers to help make our lives easier. In a lot of ways, they have; in others, its made life much more tedious, especially for the SysAdmin. What use to be a mainframe has turned into hundreds of servers, containers, and virtual machines spread across data centers, clouds, and even laptops! Never fear, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is here. Tools like Ansible have been around for over a decade or more but the past few years have really picked up speed. Ansible is a simple, efficient approach to automating and standardizing our environments while cutting down on the time, increasing the reliability, and removing the human error factor from operations and deployments!

How to install Rocky Linux 8.4 In this video, I am going to show how to install Rocky Linux 8.4.

Open Practice Library basics: Planning and Executing Planning and executing is about understanding what can be delivered, when, and how to get it done. Previously in this series, we worked through some practices to define our team’s work. In this post, we will talk about determining the level of effort for stories and planning and executing the next sprint/iteration. Relative Sizing or Story Pointing Relative Sizing, or Story Pointing, is a practice where the team determines the level of effort required to complete a given task relative to other tasks in the backlog. Sizing a story has less to do with how much time the team thinks is necessary to complete the task and more to do with the amount of effort required. Anyone interested can find many articles online that deal with the notoriously bad estimation of software engineers, so I won’t go into too much detail about that here. While a story should be able to be completed within the span of a single sprint, time is not the sole determination of the level of effort.

Toolbox 0.0.99.2 is out NOW! Toolbox 0.0.99.2 is out now and available in Fedora repositories. This release includes some interesting features and fixes several bugs.

What next-generation leaders expect: the choice to work openly Earlier in this series on talent management, I argued that emerging, talented leaders need space to flow to those places in the organization where they add value based on their unique talents and intrinsic motivations. If the organization's management and senior management set the right examples, extend trust, and listen, they can greatly accelerate the organization's transformation to a more open culture. But talent needs access to an organization's cliques and inner circles, its boards and executive teams, to really kickstart the kind of collaboration and mutual learning that will move the organization forward and create sustainable succession. [...] In this series on open organizations and talent management, I've explained how the speed and strength of your organization will determine your success in a new economic environment, one where new ideas are toppling some longstanding older ideas. These new ideas spring from the creativity and resourcefulness of your employees, but they can only do that in a safe and more open working environment. So we urgently need more focus on balancing people's needs and the business' needs inside our organizations. Your goal is igniting passion and performance, and you're able to do this when people feel free and invited to contribute to the organization's purpose—not when they're commanded to by command-and-control structures. Unfortunately, too few organizations don't strike that balance. When they don't, they see the consequences: loss of competitive position in this rapidly changing market. Surviving will mean transitioning to a more open organizational model, one built around a leadership style that doesn't rely on formal authority. It also calls for decision-making that considers not only reason but also on feeling, on heart. That sense of balance extends to managers, who need to balance their expectations with those of emerging leaders.