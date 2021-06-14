EndeavourOS News update Summer 2021
It has been already over two months ago since we have released the April release, so it is high time to give you an update on our plans and progress.
We’re almost closing our second year and we cannot say it enough, but we are still amazed by the amount of support you are giving us every day! Whether you are supporting us financially and/or helping each other out on one of our platforms, thank you so much for the success of EndeavourOS. It is mainly your tremendous and heartfelt efforts that allow us to welcome new users every day.
In the last three months, there has been a significant increase in the help we are receiving in development on our base system and growth in community projects to expand our choices on our ISO.
This was the part of community interaction we were eagerly waiting for and we want to thank everyone involved for assisting and developing for us, making EndeavourOS confidently go forward into the future. Your efforts are genuinely priceless and our love and appreciation for them are indescribable.
[...]
With 15 July nearing, our second birthday is rapidly coming faster and this time we have decided not to celebrate it with a new ISO. The reason for this decision isn’t because of lack of time. No, it has to do with us going forward and sometimes going forward means taking a few steps back.
Don’t worry, I’m not going completely philosophical on you, so let me explain.
-
