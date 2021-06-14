today's howtos
-
How to give users sudo privileges on Ubuntu and Red Hat-based Linux distributions in Linux - TechRepublic
How to give users sudo privileges on Ubuntu and Red Hat-based Linux distributions in Linux
-
How to create a Dockerfile with some dockerfile examples - LinuxTechLab
Dockerfile is a text file that contains a list of commands that are used to build a docker image automatically. Basically, a docker file acts as a set of instructions that are needed to build a docker image.
We have earlier discussed how to create a docker container & also learned some important commands for managing the containers. In this tutorial, we will learn about how to create a dockerfile, all its parameters/commands with the dockerfile example.
-
How to play Sniper Elite on Linux
Sniper Elite is a tactical shooter developed by Rebellion Developments and published by MC2 France. In it, the player is a sniper and takes orders to assassinate enemies in the WWII era. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up on Linux.
-
How to play Galactic Civilizations III on Linux
Galactic Civilizations III is a strategy game developed by Stardock for Windows PCs. It is a sequel to Galactic Civilizations II and was first released in 2015. There’s currently no native port for Linux, but it is easy to get it working on Linux with some tweaks. Here’s how.
-
How to Install scrot and Capture Screenshots on Ubuntu
The Ubuntu environment boasts of a lively culture of open-source development and the resulting high-quality free apps. Talking about screenshot apps, there are a ton of them. There's GIMP, Shutter, and many more. But there's a problem: most of these apps use a graphical user interface. But what if you are more of a command-line person?
Luckily for you, there's scrot, a terminal-based tool that can capture screenshots on Ubuntu. Initially released in the year 2000, scrot is still going strong—with the latest major stable update on June 2020.
So, let's start with installing scrot on Ubuntu.
-
How to Run Nmap without Root or Sudo - Make Tech Easier
Nmap, short for Network Mapper, is one of the most used portmapper and network scanning tools. While it is possible to run some of Nmap’s basic functions as an unprivileged/normal user, using most of its advanced features requires root or sudo privileges.
For example, some advanced port scanning features like NULL, Stealth SYN Scan, and many others can only work with root privileges because Nmap needs to access raw packet data to give you adequate/usable results.
Whenever you try to run such advanced features without sudo privileges, the tool will prompt you with the “requires root privileges” message.
-
How to dig up configuration details on your Linux system with getconf
Linux systems can report on a lot more configuration details than you likely ever knew were available. The trick is using the getconf command and having an idea what you are looking for. Watch out though. You might find yourself a bit overwhelmed with how many settings are available.
To start, let's look at a few settings that you might have expected to see to answer some important questions.
-
5 things to do after installing openSUSE Tumbleweed
Interested in giving the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release distribution a try? openSUSE Tumbleweed uses automated quality testing and features system snapshots to rollback changes. With this in mind openSUSE Tumbleweed is well suited as your daily desktop machine. Always the latest software versions, with a negligible risk of breaking during a system update. To help you get started, this article presents you with the 5 things to do right after installing openSUSE Tumbleweed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 315 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Linux 5.14. Radeon Software for Linux 21.20, and Sapphire Rapids
Security Leftovers
Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 Released with the COSMIC Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 21.04
Based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 is the first release of System76’s distribution to ditch the GNOME desktop environment and ship with a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components), which I previewed earlier this month. The highlights of the COSMIC desktop include a fully customizable dock, split Activities Overview into Workspaces and Applications views, the ability to open the launcher with the Super key, as well as various trackpad gestures. Of course, there are many tiny details about COSMIC, so check out the video below to see it in action.
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
8 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago