Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 Released with the COSMIC Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 21.04
Based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 is the first release of System76’s distribution to ditch the GNOME desktop environment and ship with a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components), which I previewed earlier this month.
The highlights of the COSMIC desktop include a fully customizable dock, split Activities Overview into Workspaces and Applications views, the ability to open the launcher with the Super key, as well as various trackpad gestures. Of course, there are many tiny details about COSMIC, so check out the video below to see it in action.
