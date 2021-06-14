Kernel: Linux 5.14. Radeon Software for Linux 21.20, and Sapphire Rapids
The x86 platform driver updates have been submitted for the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. This area of the kernel principally benefits x86 laptop support on Linux but also has other drivers like around the Intel Speed Select Technology and more.
This cycle there are some exciting additions to the Lenovo ThinkPad and Dell device support as well as continuing to improve the open-source (community-driven) Microsoft Surface support:
- The Think-LMI driver has been queued for changing BIOS settings from within Linux using the firmware-attributes sysfs area on newer Lenovo systems including ThinkPad laptops. This is a fun addition and the sysfs firmware-attributes support and initial driver for controlling BIOS settings from within Linux having been spearheaded recently by Dell.
Quietly released last week by AMD was their Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 driver providing the latest packaged "Open" and "PRO" (Closed) driver components for use within enterprise Linux environments.
Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 is their first public packaged driver update since April when Radeon Software for Linux 21.10 debuted with initial support for Vulkan ray-tracing.
The public change-log for the Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 mentions RHEL / CentOS 8.4 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 operating system support. No other changes are mentioned but both the Open and PRO driver components should be updated against their more recent upstream and internal states, so it's worth testing to see what all might be changed. In particular, we are eager to test Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 to see if the Vulkan ray-tracing support and performance is in any better standing. Stay tuned for tests.
While Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" was talked about for launching in late 2021, that was widely expected to be delayed. Intel today proactively confirmed that Sapphire Rapids will now begin production in Q1'2022 with their ramp beginning in Q2'2022.
Security Leftovers
Fugue announced Regula 1.0, an open source policy engine for infrastructure as code (IaC) security.
AMD-specific code within Linux's KVM virtualization component previously could allow a KVM guest to breakout into the host. This bug persisted in the Linux kernel from late 2020 to March 2021 before being addressed and is the first known issue of such a guest-to-host breakout that didn't also depend upon bugs within user-space components.
Google's Project Zero initiative today published a case study on this guest-to-host breakout issue. This vulnerability doesn't stem from an issue with the AMD EPYC processors but rather a bug that was within the AMD-specific Kernel-based Virtual Machine code around its SVM nested virtualization handling.
The case study in full can be read on Google's blog and is an interesting technical read for anyone interested in the matter in great detail.
Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 Released with the COSMIC Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 21.04
Based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 is the first release of System76’s distribution to ditch the GNOME desktop environment and ship with a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components), which I previewed earlier this month.
The highlights of the COSMIC desktop include a fully customizable dock, split Activities Overview into Workspaces and Applications views, the ability to open the launcher with the Super key, as well as various trackpad gestures. Of course, there are many tiny details about COSMIC, so check out the video below to see it in action.
today's howtos
How to give users sudo privileges on Ubuntu and Red Hat-based Linux distributions in Linux
Dockerfile is a text file that contains a list of commands that are used to build a docker image automatically. Basically, a docker file acts as a set of instructions that are needed to build a docker image.
We have earlier discussed how to create a docker container & also learned some important commands for managing the containers. In this tutorial, we will learn about how to create a dockerfile, all its parameters/commands with the dockerfile example.
Sniper Elite is a tactical shooter developed by Rebellion Developments and published by MC2 France. In it, the player is a sniper and takes orders to assassinate enemies in the WWII era. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up on Linux.
Galactic Civilizations III is a strategy game developed by Stardock for Windows PCs. It is a sequel to Galactic Civilizations II and was first released in 2015. There’s currently no native port for Linux, but it is easy to get it working on Linux with some tweaks. Here’s how.
The Ubuntu environment boasts of a lively culture of open-source development and the resulting high-quality free apps. Talking about screenshot apps, there are a ton of them. There's GIMP, Shutter, and many more. But there's a problem: most of these apps use a graphical user interface. But what if you are more of a command-line person?
Luckily for you, there's scrot, a terminal-based tool that can capture screenshots on Ubuntu. Initially released in the year 2000, scrot is still going strong—with the latest major stable update on June 2020.
So, let's start with installing scrot on Ubuntu.
Nmap, short for Network Mapper, is one of the most used portmapper and network scanning tools. While it is possible to run some of Nmap’s basic functions as an unprivileged/normal user, using most of its advanced features requires root or sudo privileges.
For example, some advanced port scanning features like NULL, Stealth SYN Scan, and many others can only work with root privileges because Nmap needs to access raw packet data to give you adequate/usable results.
Whenever you try to run such advanced features without sudo privileges, the tool will prompt you with the “requires root privileges” message.
Linux systems can report on a lot more configuration details than you likely ever knew were available. The trick is using the getconf command and having an idea what you are looking for. Watch out though. You might find yourself a bit overwhelmed with how many settings are available.
To start, let's look at a few settings that you might have expected to see to answer some important questions.
Interested in giving the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release distribution a try? openSUSE Tumbleweed uses automated quality testing and features system snapshots to rollback changes. With this in mind openSUSE Tumbleweed is well suited as your daily desktop machine. Always the latest software versions, with a negligible risk of breaking during a system update. To help you get started, this article presents you with the 5 things to do right after installing openSUSE Tumbleweed.
