Ubuntu Getting ‘Major Rebrand’, is this the New Logo?

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 29th of June 2021 09:13:01 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

A ‘major rebranding effort’ is underway at Canonical and it could result in substantial changes to the logos, icons, and colours we currently associate with Ubuntu.

Word of the new work is nestled inside of the latest Design and Web team summary blog post. There, Canonical’s Anthony Dillon reveals that the brand team is “working on new logos” as part of a wider visual revamp affecting many (if not most) of Canonical’s products and services.

That includes Ubuntu, of course.

The web team says it is collaborating with the brand team to work out how “…the new logos and Brand direction might affect existing navigation components and headers on our sites”.

And to whet our collective appetites Anthony Dillon shares this mockup from exploratory sessions thus far...

More in Tux Machines

Kernel: Linux 5.14. Radeon Software for Linux 21.20, and Sapphire Rapids

  • Laptop Improvements With Linux 5.14 Benefit Lenovo, Dell, Microsoft Surface Devices

    The x86 platform driver updates have been submitted for the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. This area of the kernel principally benefits x86 laptop support on Linux but also has other drivers like around the Intel Speed Select Technology and more. This cycle there are some exciting additions to the Lenovo ThinkPad and Dell device support as well as continuing to improve the open-source (community-driven) Microsoft Surface support: - The Think-LMI driver has been queued for changing BIOS settings from within Linux using the firmware-attributes sysfs area on newer Lenovo systems including ThinkPad laptops. This is a fun addition and the sysfs firmware-attributes support and initial driver for controlling BIOS settings from within Linux having been spearheaded recently by Dell.

  • Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 Released - Phoronix

    Quietly released last week by AMD was their Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 driver providing the latest packaged "Open" and "PRO" (Closed) driver components for use within enterprise Linux environments. Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 is their first public packaged driver update since April when Radeon Software for Linux 21.10 debuted with initial support for Vulkan ray-tracing. The public change-log for the Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 mentions RHEL / CentOS 8.4 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 operating system support. No other changes are mentioned but both the Open and PRO driver components should be updated against their more recent upstream and internal states, so it's worth testing to see what all might be changed. In particular, we are eager to test Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 to see if the Vulkan ray-tracing support and performance is in any better standing. Stay tuned for tests.

  • Intel Confirms Q2'22 Ramp For Xeon Sapphire Rapids As Good News For Their Linux Bring-Up

    While Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" was talked about for launching in late 2021, that was widely expected to be delayed. Intel today proactively confirmed that Sapphire Rapids will now begin production in Q1'2022 with their ramp beginning in Q2'2022.

Security Leftovers

Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 Released with the COSMIC Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 21.04

Based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 is the first release of System76’s distribution to ditch the GNOME desktop environment and ship with a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components), which I previewed earlier this month. The highlights of the COSMIC desktop include a fully customizable dock, split Activities Overview into Workspaces and Applications views, the ability to open the launcher with the Super key, as well as various trackpad gestures. Of course, there are many tiny details about COSMIC, so check out the video below to see it in action. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to give users sudo privileges on Ubuntu and Red Hat-based Linux distributions in Linux - TechRepublic

    How to give users sudo privileges on Ubuntu and Red Hat-based Linux distributions in Linux

  • How to create a Dockerfile with some dockerfile examples - LinuxTechLab

    Dockerfile is a text file that contains a list of commands that are used to build a docker image automatically. Basically, a docker file acts as a set of instructions that are needed to build a docker image. We have earlier discussed how to create a docker container & also learned some important commands for managing the containers. In this tutorial, we will learn about how to create a dockerfile, all its parameters/commands with the dockerfile example.

  • How to play Sniper Elite on Linux

    Sniper Elite is a tactical shooter developed by Rebellion Developments and published by MC2 France. In it, the player is a sniper and takes orders to assassinate enemies in the WWII era. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up on Linux.

  • How to play Galactic Civilizations III on Linux

    Galactic Civilizations III is a strategy game developed by Stardock for Windows PCs. It is a sequel to Galactic Civilizations II and was first released in 2015. There’s currently no native port for Linux, but it is easy to get it working on Linux with some tweaks. Here’s how.

  • How to Install scrot and Capture Screenshots on Ubuntu

    The Ubuntu environment boasts of a lively culture of open-source development and the resulting high-quality free apps. Talking about screenshot apps, there are a ton of them. There's GIMP, Shutter, and many more. But there's a problem: most of these apps use a graphical user interface. But what if you are more of a command-line person? Luckily for you, there's scrot, a terminal-based tool that can capture screenshots on Ubuntu. Initially released in the year 2000, scrot is still going strong—with the latest major stable update on June 2020. So, let's start with installing scrot on Ubuntu.

  • How to Run Nmap without Root or Sudo - Make Tech Easier

    Nmap, short for Network Mapper, is one of the most used portmapper and network scanning tools. While it is possible to run some of Nmap’s basic functions as an unprivileged/normal user, using most of its advanced features requires root or sudo privileges. For example, some advanced port scanning features like NULL, Stealth SYN Scan, and many others can only work with root privileges because Nmap needs to access raw packet data to give you adequate/usable results. Whenever you try to run such advanced features without sudo privileges, the tool will prompt you with the “requires root privileges” message.

  • How to dig up configuration details on your Linux system with getconf

    Linux systems can report on a lot more configuration details than you likely ever knew were available. The trick is using the getconf command and having an idea what you are looking for. Watch out though. You might find yourself a bit overwhelmed with how many settings are available. To start, let's look at a few settings that you might have expected to see to answer some important questions.

  • 5 things to do after installing openSUSE Tumbleweed

    Interested in giving the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release distribution a try? openSUSE Tumbleweed uses automated quality testing and features system snapshots to rollback changes. With this in mind openSUSE Tumbleweed is well suited as your daily desktop machine. Always the latest software versions, with a negligible risk of breaking during a system update. To help you get started, this article presents you with the 5 things to do right after installing openSUSE Tumbleweed.

