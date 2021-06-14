Language Selection

Free Software Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 29th of June 2021 09:29:02 PM
Software

  • Audacity Finally Adds Official Binary for Linux via Appimage

    By releasing version 3.0.3 RC1, Audacity digital audio editor finally adds official Linux binary support!

    It’s the 64-bit Appimage package that runs in most Linux Distributions. Without installing, it’s a single executable that launches the software via double-click.

  • Top 10 open-source free Process Automation solutions for enterprise

    Automating processes is a new department that can reduce costs and increase efficiency.

    If you are part of a larger organization, what if you could use the information in your business to better share data across the organization, ensure everyone had timely access to information at all times.

    An effective information system can increase efficiency across your organization and improve communication, it can also result in great customer service and give you a competitive edge.

    What is Business Process Automation?

    Business Process Automation describes a situation where a business process is executed without human intervention.

    Simply put, it occurs when you take a task and implement software to have it executed behind the scenes, on a schedule, or in other words, automatically.

    Benefits that business automation has to offer we usually mention higher productivity, less human error, and reduced operating costs.

    If implemented properly, these factors add up to a good return on investment, better customer service, and happier employees.

  • A brief history of FreeDOS

    Computing used to be limited only to expensive mainframes and "Big Iron" computer systems like the PDP11. But the advent of the microprocessor brought about a computing revolution in the 1970s. You could finally have a computer in your home—the "personal computer" had arrived!

    The earliest personal computers I remember seeing included the Commodore, TRS-80, and Apple. The personal computer became such a hot topic that IBM decided to enter the market. After a rapid development cycle, IBM released the IBM 5150 Personal Computer (the original "IBM PC") in August 1981.

    Creating a computer from scratch is no easy task, so IBM famously used "off-the-shelf" hardware to build the PC, and licensed other components from outside developers. One of those was the operating system, licensed from Microsoft. In turn, Microsoft acquired 86-DOS from Seattle Computer Products, applied various updates, and debuted the new version with the IBM PC as IBM PC-DOS.

  • Nextcloud Alternative Twake Adds New Features and Privacy Improvements

    If you did not know about Twake, you might want to check out our quick review on Twake app on our main portal.

    To give you a quick introduction, I would say that Twake aims to be a modern, open-source Nextcloud alternative with Slack-like features in the mix. In other words, it could be an all-in-one solution for your requirements.

    Now, after several updates to the platform, there’s a big release that addresses some improvements and adds a couple of new features.

    Here, let me give you some highlights of the latest release.

  • LibreOffice Kaigi 2021 – Online event in Japan

    LibreOffice Kaigi 2021 Online was held on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This is normally an annual gathering in Japan, originally scheduled for March 2020 in Osaka – but due to COVID-19 we were unable to hold it. This year, for the first time, the meeting was held online, with speakers and participants joining the Jitsi meet, which was also broadcast live on YouTube. The maximum number of connections was around 27 people for both. We are grateful to The Document Foundation and iCraft for sponsoring the event. Thank you very much!

    The day’s events can be viewed on the YouTube archive. The slides are available on the TDF wiki.

    The keynote speaker, Ahmad Haris, who leads the Indonesian community for LibreOffice, gave an introduction to our work in Indonesia. Indonesia is made up of many islands scattered over a wide area, and is the equivalent in distance of London to Baghdad.

  • There's data missing - please explain

    Back in 2018 I blogged about NITS (Nothing Interesting To Say). NITS are the sometimes strange bits of text that people enter in databases when a data item is missing, like "???", "-" and "[ ]".

    But the question

    As a data enterer, what should I do about missing data?

    doesn't have a simple answer, and the database software might only help a little. For example, MySQL users enter "NULL" whenever a data item doesn't have a known value. NULL gets special treatment in MySQL: it's ignored, or understood to equal FALSE. An empty string can also be a data item in MySQL, and it's treated differently from NULL. An empty string is known to be a blank, while NULL isn't known to be anything.

    OK, that's NULL vs blank, but does blank really mean blank? Below are some possible origins of a blank value (empty string) for a data item. In each case, the data enterer has intentionally left the item blank.

  • Python while Loop with Examples

    Python is a renowned general-purpose programming language. Unlike HTML or CSS, general-purpose programming languages are used in several application domains.

    In programming languages, loops are a set of instructions that execute a sequence of code continuously until a certain condition is fulfilled. Most modern programming languages do include the concept of loops. The syntax for loops in each language may differ but the logic being used remains the same.

    Many programming languages have several types of loops and the most renowned ones are while and for loop. Today we will only learn about while loop and where it should be preferred over other kinds of loops.

    In most cases loops are interchangeable with each other but while loop should be preferred over other loops when the required condition is boolean. We can think of a while loop as a repeating if statement, to make the concept easier to understand.

Kernel: Linux 5.14. Radeon Software for Linux 21.20, and Sapphire Rapids

  • Laptop Improvements With Linux 5.14 Benefit Lenovo, Dell, Microsoft Surface Devices

    The x86 platform driver updates have been submitted for the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. This area of the kernel principally benefits x86 laptop support on Linux but also has other drivers like around the Intel Speed Select Technology and more. This cycle there are some exciting additions to the Lenovo ThinkPad and Dell device support as well as continuing to improve the open-source (community-driven) Microsoft Surface support: - The Think-LMI driver has been queued for changing BIOS settings from within Linux using the firmware-attributes sysfs area on newer Lenovo systems including ThinkPad laptops. This is a fun addition and the sysfs firmware-attributes support and initial driver for controlling BIOS settings from within Linux having been spearheaded recently by Dell.

  • Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 Released - Phoronix

    Quietly released last week by AMD was their Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 driver providing the latest packaged "Open" and "PRO" (Closed) driver components for use within enterprise Linux environments. Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 is their first public packaged driver update since April when Radeon Software for Linux 21.10 debuted with initial support for Vulkan ray-tracing. The public change-log for the Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 mentions RHEL / CentOS 8.4 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 operating system support. No other changes are mentioned but both the Open and PRO driver components should be updated against their more recent upstream and internal states, so it's worth testing to see what all might be changed. In particular, we are eager to test Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 to see if the Vulkan ray-tracing support and performance is in any better standing. Stay tuned for tests.

  • Intel Confirms Q2'22 Ramp For Xeon Sapphire Rapids As Good News For Their Linux Bring-Up

    While Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" was talked about for launching in late 2021, that was widely expected to be delayed. Intel today proactively confirmed that Sapphire Rapids will now begin production in Q1'2022 with their ramp beginning in Q2'2022.

Security Leftovers

Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 Released with the COSMIC Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 21.04

Based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 is the first release of System76’s distribution to ditch the GNOME desktop environment and ship with a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components), which I previewed earlier this month. The highlights of the COSMIC desktop include a fully customizable dock, split Activities Overview into Workspaces and Applications views, the ability to open the launcher with the Super key, as well as various trackpad gestures. Of course, there are many tiny details about COSMIC, so check out the video below to see it in action. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to give users sudo privileges on Ubuntu and Red Hat-based Linux distributions in Linux - TechRepublic

    How to give users sudo privileges on Ubuntu and Red Hat-based Linux distributions in Linux

  • How to create a Dockerfile with some dockerfile examples - LinuxTechLab

    Dockerfile is a text file that contains a list of commands that are used to build a docker image automatically. Basically, a docker file acts as a set of instructions that are needed to build a docker image. We have earlier discussed how to create a docker container & also learned some important commands for managing the containers. In this tutorial, we will learn about how to create a dockerfile, all its parameters/commands with the dockerfile example.

  • How to play Sniper Elite on Linux

    Sniper Elite is a tactical shooter developed by Rebellion Developments and published by MC2 France. In it, the player is a sniper and takes orders to assassinate enemies in the WWII era. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up on Linux.

  • How to play Galactic Civilizations III on Linux

    Galactic Civilizations III is a strategy game developed by Stardock for Windows PCs. It is a sequel to Galactic Civilizations II and was first released in 2015. There’s currently no native port for Linux, but it is easy to get it working on Linux with some tweaks. Here’s how.

  • How to Install scrot and Capture Screenshots on Ubuntu

    The Ubuntu environment boasts of a lively culture of open-source development and the resulting high-quality free apps. Talking about screenshot apps, there are a ton of them. There's GIMP, Shutter, and many more. But there's a problem: most of these apps use a graphical user interface. But what if you are more of a command-line person? Luckily for you, there's scrot, a terminal-based tool that can capture screenshots on Ubuntu. Initially released in the year 2000, scrot is still going strong—with the latest major stable update on June 2020. So, let's start with installing scrot on Ubuntu.

  • How to Run Nmap without Root or Sudo - Make Tech Easier

    Nmap, short for Network Mapper, is one of the most used portmapper and network scanning tools. While it is possible to run some of Nmap’s basic functions as an unprivileged/normal user, using most of its advanced features requires root or sudo privileges. For example, some advanced port scanning features like NULL, Stealth SYN Scan, and many others can only work with root privileges because Nmap needs to access raw packet data to give you adequate/usable results. Whenever you try to run such advanced features without sudo privileges, the tool will prompt you with the “requires root privileges” message.

  • How to dig up configuration details on your Linux system with getconf

    Linux systems can report on a lot more configuration details than you likely ever knew were available. The trick is using the getconf command and having an idea what you are looking for. Watch out though. You might find yourself a bit overwhelmed with how many settings are available. To start, let's look at a few settings that you might have expected to see to answer some important questions.

  • 5 things to do after installing openSUSE Tumbleweed

    Interested in giving the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release distribution a try? openSUSE Tumbleweed uses automated quality testing and features system snapshots to rollback changes. With this in mind openSUSE Tumbleweed is well suited as your daily desktop machine. Always the latest software versions, with a negligible risk of breaking during a system update. To help you get started, this article presents you with the 5 things to do right after installing openSUSE Tumbleweed.

