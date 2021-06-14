Free Software Leftovers
Audacity Finally Adds Official Binary for Linux via Appimage
By releasing version 3.0.3 RC1, Audacity digital audio editor finally adds official Linux binary support!
It’s the 64-bit Appimage package that runs in most Linux Distributions. Without installing, it’s a single executable that launches the software via double-click.
Top 10 open-source free Process Automation solutions for enterprise
Automating processes is a new department that can reduce costs and increase efficiency.
If you are part of a larger organization, what if you could use the information in your business to better share data across the organization, ensure everyone had timely access to information at all times.
An effective information system can increase efficiency across your organization and improve communication, it can also result in great customer service and give you a competitive edge.
What is Business Process Automation?
Business Process Automation describes a situation where a business process is executed without human intervention.
Simply put, it occurs when you take a task and implement software to have it executed behind the scenes, on a schedule, or in other words, automatically.
Benefits that business automation has to offer we usually mention higher productivity, less human error, and reduced operating costs.
If implemented properly, these factors add up to a good return on investment, better customer service, and happier employees.
A brief history of FreeDOS
Computing used to be limited only to expensive mainframes and "Big Iron" computer systems like the PDP11. But the advent of the microprocessor brought about a computing revolution in the 1970s. You could finally have a computer in your home—the "personal computer" had arrived!
The earliest personal computers I remember seeing included the Commodore, TRS-80, and Apple. The personal computer became such a hot topic that IBM decided to enter the market. After a rapid development cycle, IBM released the IBM 5150 Personal Computer (the original "IBM PC") in August 1981.
Creating a computer from scratch is no easy task, so IBM famously used "off-the-shelf" hardware to build the PC, and licensed other components from outside developers. One of those was the operating system, licensed from Microsoft. In turn, Microsoft acquired 86-DOS from Seattle Computer Products, applied various updates, and debuted the new version with the IBM PC as IBM PC-DOS.
Nextcloud Alternative Twake Adds New Features and Privacy Improvements
If you did not know about Twake, you might want to check out our quick review on Twake app on our main portal.
To give you a quick introduction, I would say that Twake aims to be a modern, open-source Nextcloud alternative with Slack-like features in the mix. In other words, it could be an all-in-one solution for your requirements.
Now, after several updates to the platform, there’s a big release that addresses some improvements and adds a couple of new features.
Here, let me give you some highlights of the latest release.
LibreOffice Kaigi 2021 – Online event in Japan
LibreOffice Kaigi 2021 Online was held on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This is normally an annual gathering in Japan, originally scheduled for March 2020 in Osaka – but due to COVID-19 we were unable to hold it. This year, for the first time, the meeting was held online, with speakers and participants joining the Jitsi meet, which was also broadcast live on YouTube. The maximum number of connections was around 27 people for both. We are grateful to The Document Foundation and iCraft for sponsoring the event. Thank you very much!
The day’s events can be viewed on the YouTube archive. The slides are available on the TDF wiki.
The keynote speaker, Ahmad Haris, who leads the Indonesian community for LibreOffice, gave an introduction to our work in Indonesia. Indonesia is made up of many islands scattered over a wide area, and is the equivalent in distance of London to Baghdad.
There's data missing - please explain
Back in 2018 I blogged about NITS (Nothing Interesting To Say). NITS are the sometimes strange bits of text that people enter in databases when a data item is missing, like "???", "-" and "[ ]".
But the question
As a data enterer, what should I do about missing data?
doesn't have a simple answer, and the database software might only help a little. For example, MySQL users enter "NULL" whenever a data item doesn't have a known value. NULL gets special treatment in MySQL: it's ignored, or understood to equal FALSE. An empty string can also be a data item in MySQL, and it's treated differently from NULL. An empty string is known to be a blank, while NULL isn't known to be anything.
OK, that's NULL vs blank, but does blank really mean blank? Below are some possible origins of a blank value (empty string) for a data item. In each case, the data enterer has intentionally left the item blank.
Python while Loop with Examples
Python is a renowned general-purpose programming language. Unlike HTML or CSS, general-purpose programming languages are used in several application domains.
In programming languages, loops are a set of instructions that execute a sequence of code continuously until a certain condition is fulfilled. Most modern programming languages do include the concept of loops. The syntax for loops in each language may differ but the logic being used remains the same.
Many programming languages have several types of loops and the most renowned ones are while and for loop. Today we will only learn about while loop and where it should be preferred over other kinds of loops.
In most cases loops are interchangeable with each other but while loop should be preferred over other loops when the required condition is boolean. We can think of a while loop as a repeating if statement, to make the concept easier to understand.
