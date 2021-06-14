today's leftovers
Low-profile fanless box PC system taps Comet Lake-S
Aaeon’s Boxer-8521AI runs Linux on Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake-S processors. The 53mm-high low-profile box PC has 64GB of DDR4, 4x USB3.2 Gen 2, 2x GbE, and a full-sized Mini Card slot.
Expanding once again its growing family of Boxer edge AI embedded computers, Aaeon has announced the Boxer-6642-CML that features a low-profile form factor and embeds 10th Gen Comet-Lake-S processors. These processor choices include Comet Lake-S Core i3/i5/i7/i9 and Intel Celeron processors (up to 35W TDP). Using a socket-type Q470E desktop chipset, the system can be easily scaled or upgraded to match the performance needs of applications, says Aaeon. At only 54mm high, the Boxer-6642-CML’s slim design allows it to fit into tight spaces. The system runs Linux Ubuntu 20.04.
The hilarious Paint the Town Red leaves Early Access on July 29, sold more than 400,000 | GamingOnLinux
After a very successful development time in Early Access where they sold over 400,000 copies, Paint the Town Red is now set for leaving Early Access on July 29. With some very different modes, both featuring some brutal - yet hilarious combat, Paint the Town Red is thoroughly entertaining so it's not a surprise it's been an indie hit.
Originally entering Early Access in 2015, it's growing from a small voxel fighting sandbox into a huge action game where you chop down others in first-person action. Mixing the sandbox mode where you fight through different maps and use an object as a weapon, to the roguelike Beneath mode the keeps it all fresh and then there's also the Scenario mode, an Arena mode and more - it's nuts.
Why are governments and administrations NOT moving to Linux?
You might have wondered why public administrations don't all use Linux, like the Police, the tax services, the health services, and all other government related agencies. It's completely free of charge, really customizable, secure and stable.
LHS Episode #418: ARDC Deep Dive
Hello and welcome to the 418th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we talk to part of the team from Amateur Radio Digital Communications, a group that emerged from the AMPRNet. We find out how the group was formed, the popular grant program for amateur radio projects it has created, its available resources and much more. Thank you for listening. We hope you enjoy this episode and have a great week.
Kernel: Linux 5.14. Radeon Software for Linux 21.20, and Sapphire Rapids
Security Leftovers
Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 Released with the COSMIC Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 21.04
Based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 is the first release of System76’s distribution to ditch the GNOME desktop environment and ship with a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components), which I previewed earlier this month. The highlights of the COSMIC desktop include a fully customizable dock, split Activities Overview into Workspaces and Applications views, the ability to open the launcher with the Super key, as well as various trackpad gestures. Of course, there are many tiny details about COSMIC, so check out the video below to see it in action.
today's howtos
