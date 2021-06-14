Today in Techrights
- A Month of Gemini in Techrights
- Microsoft Has Become Almost Extinct in Web Servers (and in Servers in General), But the Mainstream Media Rarely -- If Ever -- Talks About That
- Communications of the Boards of Appeal of the EPO Still Controlled by the Office, Which Also Censors Public Input Submissions (Observations)
- Links 29/6/2021: Q4OS 3.15, New Absolute64, EndeavourOS Update, and KaOS 2021.06
- Microsoft is a Lot Worse Than Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple
- Links 29/6/2021: Nitrux 1.5, Microsoft Still Playing 'Copyright Police' Against Free Software
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 28, 2021
- [Meme] The FUD Tactics Have Remained the Same
- Links 29/6/2021: GNU/Linux in North Korea, Google’s Lyra 0.0.2
Ubuntu Getting ‘Major Rebrand’, is this the New Logo?
A ‘major rebranding effort’ is underway at Canonical and it could result in substantial changes to the logos, icons, and colours we currently associate with Ubuntu. Word of the new work is nestled inside of the latest Design and Web team summary blog post. There, Canonical’s Anthony Dillon reveals that the brand team is “working on new logos” as part of a wider visual revamp affecting many (if not most) of Canonical’s products and services. That includes Ubuntu, of course. The web team says it is collaborating with the brand team to work out how “…the new logos and Brand direction might affect existing navigation components and headers on our sites”. And to whet our collective appetites Anthony Dillon shares this mockup from exploratory sessions thus far...
Kernel: Linux 5.14. Radeon Software for Linux 21.20, and Sapphire Rapids
Security Leftovers
Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 Released with the COSMIC Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 21.04
Based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 is the first release of System76’s distribution to ditch the GNOME desktop environment and ship with a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components), which I previewed earlier this month. The highlights of the COSMIC desktop include a fully customizable dock, split Activities Overview into Workspaces and Applications views, the ability to open the launcher with the Super key, as well as various trackpad gestures. Of course, there are many tiny details about COSMIC, so check out the video below to see it in action.
