Kai A. Hiller: Search Bar of Doom
It started benign, it was labeled Newcomers, it felt like a good start into the Fractal NEXT codebase: Make Ctrl+K toggle the room search bar… I was so naive!
This first issue took me days. It was a task where the high-level idea is very easy, but the concrete idiomatic and robust solution is non-obvious. What followed was a lot of reading and learning of the concepts and the concrete application of general GTK4, its UI Builder, shortcut handling, GActions and GObject bindings.
[...]
I spent the next days learning more about the GTK4 and Adwaita widgets, as well as the inner workings of the Fractal NEXT codebase, toying around with some code.
Based on the room setting design of our trusted GNOME designer Tobias, I started working on turning the pictures into something interactive. For the design I wanted to stay close to the libadwaita widgets and their intended use, so that it gives GNOME users a consistent experience and we can get all the shiny features like searchable preferences for free. The result does in some aspects deviate from the draft, e.g. the members overview got its own tab, but the overall reaction from the community to it was positive. I expect we will go through some iterations before the room settings UI is actually finished – after all: nothing will break your code faster than getting it into the hands of actual users..
Aaeon’s Boxer-8521AI runs Linux on Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake-S processors. The 53mm-high low-profile box PC has 64GB of DDR4, 4x USB3.2 Gen 2, 2x GbE, and a full-sized Mini Card slot.
Expanding once again its growing family of Boxer edge AI embedded computers, Aaeon has announced the Boxer-6642-CML that features a low-profile form factor and embeds 10th Gen Comet-Lake-S processors. These processor choices include Comet Lake-S Core i3/i5/i7/i9 and Intel Celeron processors (up to 35W TDP). Using a socket-type Q470E desktop chipset, the system can be easily scaled or upgraded to match the performance needs of applications, says Aaeon. At only 54mm high, the Boxer-6642-CML’s slim design allows it to fit into tight spaces. The system runs Linux Ubuntu 20.04.
After a very successful development time in Early Access where they sold over 400,000 copies, Paint the Town Red is now set for leaving Early Access on July 29. With some very different modes, both featuring some brutal - yet hilarious combat, Paint the Town Red is thoroughly entertaining so it's not a surprise it's been an indie hit.
Originally entering Early Access in 2015, it's growing from a small voxel fighting sandbox into a huge action game where you chop down others in first-person action. Mixing the sandbox mode where you fight through different maps and use an object as a weapon, to the roguelike Beneath mode the keeps it all fresh and then there's also the Scenario mode, an Arena mode and more - it's nuts.
You might have wondered why public administrations don't all use Linux, like the Police, the tax services, the health services, and all other government related agencies. It's completely free of charge, really customizable, secure and stable.
Hello and welcome to the 418th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we talk to part of the team from Amateur Radio Digital Communications, a group that emerged from the AMPRNet. We find out how the group was formed, the popular grant program for amateur radio projects it has created, its available resources and much more. Thank you for listening. We hope you enjoy this episode and have a great week.
By releasing version 3.0.3 RC1, Audacity digital audio editor finally adds official Linux binary support!
It’s the 64-bit Appimage package that runs in most Linux Distributions. Without installing, it’s a single executable that launches the software via double-click.
Automating processes is a new department that can reduce costs and increase efficiency.
If you are part of a larger organization, what if you could use the information in your business to better share data across the organization, ensure everyone had timely access to information at all times.
An effective information system can increase efficiency across your organization and improve communication, it can also result in great customer service and give you a competitive edge.
What is Business Process Automation?
Business Process Automation describes a situation where a business process is executed without human intervention.
Simply put, it occurs when you take a task and implement software to have it executed behind the scenes, on a schedule, or in other words, automatically.
Benefits that business automation has to offer we usually mention higher productivity, less human error, and reduced operating costs.
If implemented properly, these factors add up to a good return on investment, better customer service, and happier employees.
Computing used to be limited only to expensive mainframes and "Big Iron" computer systems like the PDP11. But the advent of the microprocessor brought about a computing revolution in the 1970s. You could finally have a computer in your home—the "personal computer" had arrived!
The earliest personal computers I remember seeing included the Commodore, TRS-80, and Apple. The personal computer became such a hot topic that IBM decided to enter the market. After a rapid development cycle, IBM released the IBM 5150 Personal Computer (the original "IBM PC") in August 1981.
Creating a computer from scratch is no easy task, so IBM famously used "off-the-shelf" hardware to build the PC, and licensed other components from outside developers. One of those was the operating system, licensed from Microsoft. In turn, Microsoft acquired 86-DOS from Seattle Computer Products, applied various updates, and debuted the new version with the IBM PC as IBM PC-DOS.
If you did not know about Twake, you might want to check out our quick review on Twake app on our main portal.
To give you a quick introduction, I would say that Twake aims to be a modern, open-source Nextcloud alternative with Slack-like features in the mix. In other words, it could be an all-in-one solution for your requirements.
Now, after several updates to the platform, there’s a big release that addresses some improvements and adds a couple of new features.
Here, let me give you some highlights of the latest release.
LibreOffice Kaigi 2021 Online was held on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This is normally an annual gathering in Japan, originally scheduled for March 2020 in Osaka – but due to COVID-19 we were unable to hold it. This year, for the first time, the meeting was held online, with speakers and participants joining the Jitsi meet, which was also broadcast live on YouTube. The maximum number of connections was around 27 people for both. We are grateful to The Document Foundation and iCraft for sponsoring the event. Thank you very much!
The day’s events can be viewed on the YouTube archive. The slides are available on the TDF wiki.
The keynote speaker, Ahmad Haris, who leads the Indonesian community for LibreOffice, gave an introduction to our work in Indonesia. Indonesia is made up of many islands scattered over a wide area, and is the equivalent in distance of London to Baghdad.
Back in 2018 I blogged about NITS (Nothing Interesting To Say). NITS are the sometimes strange bits of text that people enter in databases when a data item is missing, like "???", "-" and "[ ]".
But the question
As a data enterer, what should I do about missing data?
doesn't have a simple answer, and the database software might only help a little. For example, MySQL users enter "NULL" whenever a data item doesn't have a known value. NULL gets special treatment in MySQL: it's ignored, or understood to equal FALSE. An empty string can also be a data item in MySQL, and it's treated differently from NULL. An empty string is known to be a blank, while NULL isn't known to be anything.
OK, that's NULL vs blank, but does blank really mean blank? Below are some possible origins of a blank value (empty string) for a data item. In each case, the data enterer has intentionally left the item blank.
Python is a renowned general-purpose programming language. Unlike HTML or CSS, general-purpose programming languages are used in several application domains.
In programming languages, loops are a set of instructions that execute a sequence of code continuously until a certain condition is fulfilled. Most modern programming languages do include the concept of loops. The syntax for loops in each language may differ but the logic being used remains the same.
Many programming languages have several types of loops and the most renowned ones are while and for loop. Today we will only learn about while loop and where it should be preferred over other kinds of loops.
In most cases loops are interchangeable with each other but while loop should be preferred over other loops when the required condition is boolean. We can think of a while loop as a repeating if statement, to make the concept easier to understand.
