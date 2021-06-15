Security Leftovers
[Cr]ackers have had access to Danish national bank for seven months [iophk: Windows TCO]
For seven months hackers have been able to bypass Nationalbanken’s IT system. According to Version2, the breach happened in the wake of the global SolarWinds-cyberattack in December 2020.
It appears that Nationalbanken has only been affected by a so-called stage 1-compromise, which means that a stump of code has informed hackers of a backdoor into the security system that they could potentially use.
Ransomware a threat to national security, says Deutch counterterrorism office [iophk: Windows TCO]
Ransomware attacks have the capacity to destabilize the Netherlands and is a threat to national security, the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) said in its annual report on cybersecurity, released on Monday. It is the first time the office has categorized the cyber crime as endangering national security, though the practice of hijacking data, encrypting it, and charging money to unlock it actually dates back to the 1990s.
The agency suggested cybercrime is showing no signs of slowing down. The theft of data, disrupted systems, blocked data traffic, interrupted communications services, and the possible shut down of utility services like water, gas and energy providers can all have massive consequences for society and the economy.
Microsoft approved a Windows driver booby-trapped with rootkit malware
Microsoft on Friday admitted it had signed malicious third-party driver code submitted for certification through its Windows Hardware Compatibility Program.
According to Microsoft, the miscreant behind the subverted driver was focused on computer game players in China, and is not the sort of nation-state-backed group that has been giving Microsoft and its enterprise customers headaches over the past few months.
You can hijack Google Cloud VMs using DHCP floods, says this guy, once the stars are aligned and... • The Register
Google Compute Engine virtual machines can be hijacked and made to hand over root shell access via a cunning DHCP attack, according to security researcher Imre Rad.
Though the weakness remains unpatched, there are some mitigating factors that diminish the potential risk. Overall, it's a pretty neat hack if a tad impractical: it's an Ocean's Eleven of exploitation that you may find interesting from a network security point of view.
UK Cabinet Office's spending on cybersecurity training rises by 500% in a year
The Cabinet Office spaffed almost £300,000 on cybersecurity-related training for its staff in the last year – an eye-popping increase of almost 500 per cent on the year before.
This is according to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by political think tank Parliament Street, which found the Cabinet Office lavished £274,142.85 on cybersecurity training for staff in the 2020/21 financial year, with courses including "The Art of Hacking", "Digital Forensics Fundamentals", and "Ethical Hacking."
Avast Threat Labs finds U.S. most vulnerable to tech support fraud
The COVID pandemic accelerated this concerning global trend, particularly in the United States and Canada. According to the FBI, tech support fraud was one of the top three crime trends in 2020. As more people began relying on the internet for everyday pursuits, this illicit activity increased by over 171 percent from 2019. These scams are particularly insidious as they disproportionately prey on susceptible populations, including those over 60 years of age. Worse still, although seniors make up 66 percent of the victims of tech support fraud, they shoulder a disproportionate amount of the losses at 84 percent in the U.S., which translated to $116 million in 2020.
It started benign, it was labeled Newcomers, it felt like a good start into the Fractal NEXT codebase: Make Ctrl+K toggle the room search bar… I was so naive! This first issue took me days. It was a task where the high-level idea is very easy, but the concrete idiomatic and robust solution is non-obvious. What followed was a lot of reading and learning of the concepts and the concrete application of general GTK4, its UI Builder, shortcut handling, GActions and GObject bindings. [...] I spent the next days learning more about the GTK4 and Adwaita widgets, as well as the inner workings of the Fractal NEXT codebase, toying around with some code. Based on the room setting design of our trusted GNOME designer Tobias, I started working on turning the pictures into something interactive. For the design I wanted to stay close to the libadwaita widgets and their intended use, so that it gives GNOME users a consistent experience and we can get all the shiny features like searchable preferences for free. The result does in some aspects deviate from the draft, e.g. the members overview got its own tab, but the overall reaction from the community to it was positive. I expect we will go through some iterations before the room settings UI is actually finished – after all: nothing will break your code faster than getting it into the hands of actual users..
