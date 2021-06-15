Yakuake: The KDE Terminal Emulator That You Probably Aren’t Using With dozens of Linux distributions available for you to choose from, there's one thing that is common among all of them. Each of these distributions comes with a terminal emulator to access the command-line, such as the gnome-terminal on the GNOME desktop environment. But at the end of the day, all these terminal emulators are pretty much the same. But here's a different one. Yakuake is a drop-down terminal that comes preinstalled with KDE but often goes unnoticed. What's so special, and should you use it? Let's find out.

Kai A. Hiller: Search Bar of Doom It started benign, it was labeled Newcomers, it felt like a good start into the Fractal NEXT codebase: Make Ctrl+K toggle the room search bar… I was so naive! This first issue took me days. It was a task where the high-level idea is very easy, but the concrete idiomatic and robust solution is non-obvious. What followed was a lot of reading and learning of the concepts and the concrete application of general GTK4, its UI Builder, shortcut handling, GActions and GObject bindings. [...] I spent the next days learning more about the GTK4 and Adwaita widgets, as well as the inner workings of the Fractal NEXT codebase, toying around with some code. Based on the room setting design of our trusted GNOME designer Tobias, I started working on turning the pictures into something interactive. For the design I wanted to stay close to the libadwaita widgets and their intended use, so that it gives GNOME users a consistent experience and we can get all the shiny features like searchable preferences for free. The result does in some aspects deviate from the draft, e.g. the members overview got its own tab, but the overall reaction from the community to it was positive. I expect we will go through some iterations before the room settings UI is actually finished – after all: nothing will break your code faster than getting it into the hands of actual users..