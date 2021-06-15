Linux Leading Over Early Windows 11 Benchmarks For AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Performance
With Microsoft making public this week their early Windows Insider Preview builds of Windows 11, curiosity got the best of me to give it a whirl in looking at the performance of the early Windows 11 preview build compared to Ubuntu Linux.
This week I fired off some initial benchmarks of the Windows 11 22000.51 build made available this week via the Windows Insider Preview program and compared the performance to the current Windows 10 21H1 release with all available stable release updates as of testing. The benchmarks were then compared to both Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS and Ubuntu 21.04 for seeing how those LTS and latest stable Linux distribution releases compare on the same hardware. In a follow up article will be looking at the Windows 11 WSL2 performance.
