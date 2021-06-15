IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Making Java programs cloud-ready, Part 4: Optimize the runtime environment | Red Hat Developer
This is the final article in a series where we are updating a monolithic Java EE application to function as a microservice and run in a distributed cloud environment such as Red Hat OpenShift. In the first article, we set up the legacy Java application and defined our goals. Then, we upgraded the Java environment to Jakarta EE. In the last article, we used MicroProfile to prepare the application for use in a distributed environment.
IBM emeritus IWB: What Musical Mindsets Can Teach Us About Business Innovation
Over the past few decades, creativity and innovation have received increasing attention in the business world. For example, the overriding finding of a Global CEO Study conducted by IBM in 2010 was that creativity is the most crucial factor for future success. The IBM study interviewed more than 1,500 CEOs from 33 different industries and 60 countries, who overwhelmingly said that creativity, - even more than management discipline or strategic vision, - was the key leadership quality required to navigate an increasingly volatile and complex world.
Modernizing retail banking with blockchain, Red Hat and HCL
The global financial system has long been at the forefront of technological change. Initially, banking institutions had minimal systems and fewer products, instead, the focus was on regular in-person customer interactions. However, as the global reach of finance grew, so did the need for proxies and platforms.
At present, there is a need to simplify this multi-system approach within banks and streamline the flow of data among various banking platforms. The concept of distributed ledger on blockchain can help a bank share information across the board internally or with different banks under the same network. Blockchain ledgers are hard to tamper with. Transactions written to a blockchain cannot be amended, making it easier to establish accountability and reduce dispute among network participants.
Cross border transactions is an area that has been heavily looked upon as a blockchain use case and one of the most lucrative opportunities for innovation. Cross border payments account for $130 trillion USD annually as per The 2020 McKinsey Global Payments Report (PDF). Banks usually have to incur high charges for cross border transactions.
These charges can be as high as 10% of the transaction because of the hops a transaction goes into till it finally settles with the end customer. Using blockchain tokens, transactions can be done in real time with ledgers reflecting the transacted tokens between banks. This can be achieved using smart contract functionality where a smart contract can hold the business logic agreed between banks and once a transaction is executed, the shared ledger will keep the record immutable. These transaction records can help in reconciliation and faster settlements.
Managing secrets for Kubernetes pods | Enable Sysadmin
The term container is not new in our collective IT vocabulary. Currently, many utilities are available in the industry for managing containers. Kubernetes is one of them and it provides container orchestration tools. In Kubernetes, pods are deployed. You can create containers in these pods. Kubernetes also offers several ways to keep your data secure. When you deploy a pod in a Kubernetes cluster, hiding sensitive data about the pod is an essential part of the deployment.
Oliver Gutierrez: Non destructive system tests for Toolbox
Toolbox system tests were developed for using them in the Tooolbox CI. Because of that, that tests were not designed with local execution in mind. I've spent some time working on this tests to make them executable locally.
The system tests basicly use podman and skopeo to execute the setup and test tasks. They are run with the bats test suite, and they do a heavy handling of images and containers to run the different tests needed for Toolbox.
Tim Lauridsen: Yum Extender is alive again
After almost 5 years of deep sleep, I have decided to continue development of Yum Extender.
Many issues has been solved and support for theming af been added.
Here is was the current upstream looks like with the default theme.
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
