The global financial system has long been at the forefront of technological change. Initially, banking institutions had minimal systems and fewer products, instead, the focus was on regular in-person customer interactions. However, as the global reach of finance grew, so did the need for proxies and platforms.

At present, there is a need to simplify this multi-system approach within banks and streamline the flow of data among various banking platforms. The concept of distributed ledger on blockchain can help a bank share information across the board internally or with different banks under the same network. Blockchain ledgers are hard to tamper with. Transactions written to a blockchain cannot be amended, making it easier to establish accountability and reduce dispute among network participants.

Cross border transactions is an area that has been heavily looked upon as a blockchain use case and one of the most lucrative opportunities for innovation. Cross border payments account for $130 trillion USD annually as per The 2020 McKinsey Global Payments Report (PDF). Banks usually have to incur high charges for cross border transactions.

These charges can be as high as 10% of the transaction because of the hops a transaction goes into till it finally settles with the end customer. Using blockchain tokens, transactions can be done in real time with ledgers reflecting the transacted tokens between banks. This can be achieved using smart contract functionality where a smart contract can hold the business logic agreed between banks and once a transaction is executed, the shared ledger will keep the record immutable. These transaction records can help in reconciliation and faster settlements.