Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 2nd of July 2021 05:08:07 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Making Java programs cloud-ready, Part 4: Optimize the runtime environment | Red Hat Developer

    This is the final article in a series where we are updating a monolithic Java EE application to function as a microservice and run in a distributed cloud environment such as Red Hat OpenShift. In the first article, we set up the legacy Java application and defined our goals. Then, we upgraded the Java environment to Jakarta EE. In the last article, we used MicroProfile to prepare the application for use in a distributed environment.

  • IBM emeritus IWB: What Musical Mindsets Can Teach Us About Business Innovation

    Over the past few decades, creativity and innovation have received increasing attention in the business world. For example, the overriding finding of a Global CEO Study conducted by IBM in 2010 was that creativity is the most crucial factor for future success. The IBM study interviewed more than 1,500 CEOs from 33 different industries and 60 countries, who overwhelmingly said that creativity, - even more than management discipline or strategic vision, - was the key leadership quality required to navigate an increasingly volatile and complex world.

  • Modernizing retail banking with blockchain, Red Hat and HCL

    The global financial system has long been at the forefront of technological change. Initially, banking institutions had minimal systems and fewer products, instead, the focus was on regular in-person customer interactions. However, as the global reach of finance grew, so did the need for proxies and platforms.

    At present, there is a need to simplify this multi-system approach within banks and streamline the flow of data among various banking platforms. The concept of distributed ledger on blockchain can help a bank share information across the board internally or with different banks under the same network. Blockchain ledgers are hard to tamper with. Transactions written to a blockchain cannot be amended, making it easier to establish accountability and reduce dispute among network participants.

    Cross border transactions is an area that has been heavily looked upon as a blockchain use case and one of the most lucrative opportunities for innovation. Cross border payments account for $130 trillion USD annually as per The 2020 McKinsey Global Payments Report (PDF). Banks usually have to incur high charges for cross border transactions.

    These charges can be as high as 10% of the transaction because of the hops a transaction goes into till it finally settles with the end customer. Using blockchain tokens, transactions can be done in real time with ledgers reflecting the transacted tokens between banks. This can be achieved using smart contract functionality where a smart contract can hold the business logic agreed between banks and once a transaction is executed, the shared ledger will keep the record immutable. These transaction records can help in reconciliation and faster settlements.

  • Managing secrets for Kubernetes pods | Enable Sysadmin

    The term container is not new in our collective IT vocabulary. Currently, many utilities are available in the industry for managing containers. Kubernetes is one of them and it provides container orchestration tools. In Kubernetes, pods are deployed. You can create containers in these pods. Kubernetes also offers several ways to keep your data secure. When you deploy a pod in a Kubernetes cluster, hiding sensitive data about the pod is an essential part of the deployment.

  • Oliver Gutierrez: Non destructive system tests for Toolbox

    Toolbox system tests were developed for using them in the Tooolbox CI. Because of that, that tests were not designed with local execution in mind. I've spent some time working on this tests to make them executable locally.

    The system tests basicly use podman and skopeo to execute the setup and test tasks. They are run with the bats test suite, and they do a heavy handling of images and containers to run the different tests needed for Toolbox.

  • Tim Lauridsen: Yum Extender is alive again

    After almost 5 years of deep sleep, I have decided to continue development of Yum Extender.

    Many issues has been solved and support for theming af been added.

    Here is was the current upstream looks like with the default theme.

»

More in Tux Machines

LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale

Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum. Read more

today's howtos

  • How To Install Gatsby on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gatsby on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gatsby is a React-based GraphQL powered static site generator. During build time Gatsby fetches all the data, renders the entire website into static HTML, CSS, JS files with the data available at that time. As it generates the static files, Gatsby applications can be deployed anywhere. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Gatsby on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • MariaDB Galera Cluster Replication

    MariaDB Galera Cluster is a database clustering solution that lets you set up a virtually synchronous multi-primary cluster for the MariaDB database. Clustering is a technology that provides high availability to your database by distributing the changes among multiple database nodes. If one of the database nodes fails others are quickly available to continue serving.

  • How to install and use Rocky Linux Docker container - Linux Shout

    Docker is a platform that allows running virtual containers with different pre-configured images available on the Docker hub. Although the user can create its own app image to use in a container, however, Docker’s repository is vast, thus he/she would have most of the applications there. In the same way, the official developers of Rocky Linux also provide their Linux operating system container image on the Docker Hub. Let’ see how to access the same.

  • How to install VideoPad video editor on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install VideoPad video editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX

  • This wearable device sends an alert whenever it detects a fall | Arduino Blog

    A dangerous fall can happen to anyone, but they are particularly dangerous among the elderly as that demographic might not have effective ways to get help when needed. Rather than having to purchase an expensive device that costs up to $100 per month to use, Nathaniel F. on Hackster wanted to build a project that harnessed the power of embedded machine learning to detect falls and send an alert. His solution involves the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense board, which not only has an integrated accelerometer but also contains Bluetooth Low Energy capabilities that lets the processor communicate with the accompanying mobile app.

  • MicroMod Teensy brings Teensy 4.0 board to M.2 form factor

    Teensy 4.0, a low-cost board based on NXP i.MX RT1062 Arm Cortex-M7 crossover processor, is now getting a little brother with MicroMod Teensy following the same M.2 form factor as other Sparkfun MicroMod boards. Born from a collaboration between PJRC and Sparkfun, MicroMod Teensy has essentially the specs of Teensy 4.0 but with larger flash memory, and the board will be fully supported by the Teensyduino add-on to the Arduino IDE as noted by Paul Stoffregen on Twitter.

  • OLIMEX Allwinner A64 (ARM Cortex) CPU based Open Source (free) hardware SBC (single board computer) can run GNU Linux and Android

    Open source hardware board that runs GNU Linux and Android. Entirely designed with open source software CAD tools.

This week in KDE: Gwenview and more

Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6