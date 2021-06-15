GNOME 40.2 on Debian / Ubuntu – JHBuild GNOME Latest

Official GNOME 40 for Debian and Ubuntu is coming. This is guide howto build GNOME 40.2 now and run it as your desktop environment. This is actually a bit more than just building exact GNOME 40 Desktop, this is your Swiss Army Knife to build latest GNOME packages when you want and survival pack to help you live on bleeding edge. GNOME 40 is, of course, a major release, but also all minor releases GNOME 40.1 / 40.2 / 40.3 / 40.4 / 40.5 / 40.6. brings something new. Also GNOME 41 is coming in October 2021 https://wiki.gnome.org/FortyOne. If you are ‘one-click man’, ‘looking always easiest way to do something’ and ‘wonder why I have to do something more than just click somewhere to get something’, then this is definitely not for you. Even if all the planets are in just the right position, this will still take a while and this is so much complicated than one click. You maybe will see errors and you might have to learn something new, but if you still want to run latest and greatest GNOME on Debian or Ubuntu, then this guide is for you.

Darktable 3.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with Many New Features

Darktable 3.6 comes six months after the Darktable 3.4 release to fully revamp the import module to allow you to see image thumbnails before importing, introduce a new default demosaic algorithm called RCD, along with support for dual demosaic for combining RCD + VNG4 and AMaZE + VNG4 for bayer sensors. A new vector-scope is present as well in Darktable 3.6 to complement the current histogram, waveform and parade views, as well as a new Color Balance RGB module for all your color grading needs, and a new censorize module for hiding parts of the image by adding a blur or pixelization effect.

Identify flowers and trees with this open source mobile app

Where I live, there are lots of trails and roads lined with flowers and trees. My community is famous for its annual maple festival, and maple trees are easy for me to identify. However, there are many other trees I cannot identify by name. Flowers are the same: dandelions are easy to spot, but I don't know the names of the wildflowers that line my walking path. Recently my wife told me about PlantNet, a mobile application that can identify these flowers and trees. It's available on iOS and Android, and it's free, so I decided to try it out.