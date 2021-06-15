Language Selection

Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Pop!_OS 21.04, Linux in the Ham Shack, Software Freedom Podcast, and Self-Hosted

Friday 2nd of July 2021 06:40:34 PM
GNU
Linux
  • How to install Pop!_OS 21.04

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Pop!_OS 21.04.

  • Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #419: The Weekender LXXIV

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • SFP#11: REUSE Booster and our update on REUSE with Max Mehl

    For this episode we have invited Max Mehl. This is the first time since the launch of the Software Freedom Podcast that a FSFE staff member joins the podcast. Max Mehl, FSFE's program manager, has been with the FSFE since 2011 and has worked on the numerous campaigns. Including the "I Love Free Software Day", "Free Your Android", "Router Freedom", and the "Public Money? Public Code!" campaign just to name a few. Nowadays, Max Mehl is also the responsible for the REUSE initiative and one of the REUSE tool's maintainers.

  • A Solution Looking for a Problem | Self-Hosted 48

    Tuya shocks us by announcing native Home Assistant support, we have an update on a smart doorbell Ring alternative, and we tell all about how PiKVM just levelled up in awesome.



LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale

Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum. Read more

today's howtos

  • How To Install Gatsby on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gatsby on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gatsby is a React-based GraphQL powered static site generator. During build time Gatsby fetches all the data, renders the entire website into static HTML, CSS, JS files with the data available at that time. As it generates the static files, Gatsby applications can be deployed anywhere. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Gatsby on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • MariaDB Galera Cluster Replication

    MariaDB Galera Cluster is a database clustering solution that lets you set up a virtually synchronous multi-primary cluster for the MariaDB database. Clustering is a technology that provides high availability to your database by distributing the changes among multiple database nodes. If one of the database nodes fails others are quickly available to continue serving.

  • How to install and use Rocky Linux Docker container - Linux Shout

    Docker is a platform that allows running virtual containers with different pre-configured images available on the Docker hub. Although the user can create its own app image to use in a container, however, Docker’s repository is vast, thus he/she would have most of the applications there. In the same way, the official developers of Rocky Linux also provide their Linux operating system container image on the Docker Hub. Let’ see how to access the same.

  • How to install VideoPad video editor on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install VideoPad video editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX

  • This wearable device sends an alert whenever it detects a fall | Arduino Blog

    A dangerous fall can happen to anyone, but they are particularly dangerous among the elderly as that demographic might not have effective ways to get help when needed. Rather than having to purchase an expensive device that costs up to $100 per month to use, Nathaniel F. on Hackster wanted to build a project that harnessed the power of embedded machine learning to detect falls and send an alert. His solution involves the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense board, which not only has an integrated accelerometer but also contains Bluetooth Low Energy capabilities that lets the processor communicate with the accompanying mobile app.

  • MicroMod Teensy brings Teensy 4.0 board to M.2 form factor

    Teensy 4.0, a low-cost board based on NXP i.MX RT1062 Arm Cortex-M7 crossover processor, is now getting a little brother with MicroMod Teensy following the same M.2 form factor as other Sparkfun MicroMod boards. Born from a collaboration between PJRC and Sparkfun, MicroMod Teensy has essentially the specs of Teensy 4.0 but with larger flash memory, and the board will be fully supported by the Teensyduino add-on to the Arduino IDE as noted by Paul Stoffregen on Twitter.

  • OLIMEX Allwinner A64 (ARM Cortex) CPU based Open Source (free) hardware SBC (single board computer) can run GNU Linux and Android

    Open source hardware board that runs GNU Linux and Android. Entirely designed with open source software CAD tools.

This week in KDE: Gwenview and more

Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it. Read more

