Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Pop!_OS 21.04, Linux in the Ham Shack, Software Freedom Podcast, and Self-Hosted
How to install Pop!_OS 21.04
In this video, I am going to show how to install Pop!_OS 21.04.
Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #419: The Weekender LXXIV
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
SFP#11: REUSE Booster and our update on REUSE with Max Mehl
For this episode we have invited Max Mehl. This is the first time since the launch of the Software Freedom Podcast that a FSFE staff member joins the podcast. Max Mehl, FSFE's program manager, has been with the FSFE since 2011 and has worked on the numerous campaigns. Including the "I Love Free Software Day", "Free Your Android", "Router Freedom", and the "Public Money? Public Code!" campaign just to name a few. Nowadays, Max Mehl is also the responsible for the REUSE initiative and one of the REUSE tool's maintainers.
A Solution Looking for a Problem | Self-Hosted 48
Tuya shocks us by announcing native Home Assistant support, we have an update on a smart doorbell Ring alternative, and we tell all about how PiKVM just levelled up in awesome.
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
