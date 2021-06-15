today's howtos
-
How to Securely Delete Files in Linux Using shred
When you delete a file on your computer, the system clears the blocks in your storage by removing the reference to the file. The file doesn't disappear suddenly and is still accessible using advanced software, which might not be what you want.
Anyone with a file recovery tool can extract those deleted files from your storage and view their content. But what if you don't want this to happen? And what's the best possible way to delete files on Linux so that no one can ever recover them?
Here's when the shred utility comes into play. This article will discuss the shred command in detail, its limitations, and how to use it to securely delete files on Linux.
-
How to Check SSD/HDD health in Linux
If you are a system administrator and responsible for managing Linux systems in Datacenter. Then, it is recommended to check the health of the SSD and HDD drives regularly. It will help you to identify failed drives and they can be replaced before any data loss occurs. S.M.A.R.T is a tool used to monitor the health status of SSD and HDD. It also allows you to perform on-demand tests on the drive.
In this post, we will show you how to check SSD and HDD health on Linux.
-
How to get a list of Symbolic Links on Linux
A symbolic link also known as a soft link is a kind of a pointer that points to the location of a folder or a file on your system. Some of these links are created by default on your system, whereas you yourself can also create symbolic links manually for any of your desired files or folders. This article will explain to you the different methods through which you can list down all symbolic links on Linux, I have used Linux Mint 20 for this guide, but the same steps will work on any Linux distribution.
-
How to Set Up Git Username and Email in Ubuntu - Make Tech Easier
Git is a distributed version control system developed by Linus Torvalds to help build the Linux kernel. Since its initial days, Git has grown tremendously to become the most popular version control system.
Git allows multiple users to simultaneously contribute to a single project, track changes, revert to previous versions, and create branches for various project versions. This is why it is important to set up your username and email in Git so each commit can be traced back to the user.
-
Automatic Shutdown Easily in Ubuntu via System Menu Option | UbuntuHandbook
Want to automatically power off Ubuntu after given time? Here’s an Extension adds the option to top-right system menu.
Yes, you can do this either via a graphical shutdown application, or shutdown command with few parameter. However, for beginners or those hate Linux command, life will be easier with the ShutdownTimer extension.
The extension adds an option under Power Off/Log Out menu. With it, you can just move the slider to change time delay, and turn on the toggle icon to automatically shutdown your computer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 614 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 min 44 sec ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
1 day 42 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago