Linux 5.14 Bringing SD Cache Ctrl Support, Other SD Card Support Improvements
The MMC/MEMSTICK updates for Linux 5.14 bring more work on bettering the kernel's Secure Digital card support.
Sent in earlier this week was the MMC/MEMSTICK updates for Linux 5.14 and from those various changes catching our eye were a number of Secure Digital (SD) related improvements and supporting more functionality on that front. It was only last year that SD Express support got ironed out and some other SD features have lagged behind in the past while now the mainline kernel is working in the direction of catching up.
