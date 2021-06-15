KDE Summer App Update and Google Summer of Low-Paid Labour
-
KDE's Summer App Update
The KDE community makes a vast array of apps which get shipped in Linux distros, on Linux app stores, for Windows and Mac and for Android too. Following the re-branding of our scheduled app releases to KDE Gear we are splitting out the app update into these separate articles which will cover the self-released apps where the projects themselves manage their own release schedule. Here's what we have released in the last few months.
-
Week 4: Finalizing Path Encoding / Decoding activity
In my previous blog, I discussed the progress on adding new activities to GCompris project. In the past three weeks, I was working on ‘Deplacements’ activity, which has now been renamed to ‘Path (Encoding / Decoding)’.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 594 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 min 44 sec ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
1 day 42 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago