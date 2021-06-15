OpenZFS 2.1 Adds Linux 5.13 and InfluxDB Support, Distributed Spare RAID
The biggest change of the OpenZFS 2.1 release is support for the recently launched Linux 5.13 kernel series. Of course, this means that you can use the ZFS file system on a GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux kernel 5.13. Right now, OpenZFS is compatible with Linux kernels 3.10 to 5.13.
Other major new features of OpenZFS 2.1 include dRAID (distributed spare RAID) support for creating pools using a new distributed variant of RAIDZ, support for the InfluxDB time-series database for collecting pool statistics, and a new compatibility property that lets sysadmins specify a set of features to be enabled on the pool.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 888 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property...
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance