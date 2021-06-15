Updated Chrome OS 91 Stable Channel fixes broken clipboard in Linux on Chromebooks
I often tell readers to submit a bug report when they spot some issue in Chrome OS. Some do, but others tell me “Google doesn’t listen to our feedback.” To be honest, it’s downright impossible to listen to feedback that’s never shared! That’s why I’m happy to see people who couldn’t copy and paste between Chrome OS and Linux actually did report the issue to Google. A Chrome OS 91 Stable Channel update was released this week and it fixes the broken clipboard in Linux on Chromebooks.
Google didn’t specifically mention this issue was resolved in its blog post, which is why I’m calling attention to it.
I, along with another 20 or so folks, starred the bug so I was notified of the fix. Google did provide a link to the fixes in Chrome OS 91 though, so anyone could have clicked through to find this.
Here are the specifics if you’d rather just see the history of this particular issue. And here’s a report of the problem to illustrate the clipboard behavior.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 566 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 min 44 sec ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
1 day 42 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago