Free Software and Programmig Leftovers
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-26
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
Alejandro Domínguez: Small progress update of my 2021’s GSoC with Fractal-next
This is a small update about the progress of my internship in GNOME for Fractal. There’s not much to tell since I’ve been mostly learning about the tools required to complete the tasks.
After some time outlining the design and the path for the implementation of multi-account support in Fractal-next, I started hacking my way to this goal. Before I could even start, I had to learn and play around with the GtkBuilder UI XML format, GLib subclassing in Rust and the whole ListModel stuff. As someone who relies a lot on the type system to get things done and is used to somewhat linear data flows, this has been quite a bit more difficult than I expected initially to get a grasp on.
This radio tailors the morning news to your waking mood
Very few of us are ever excited to wake up for the work day, but your mood can still vary from one morning to the next. If you had a rough night, you might wake up feeling melancholy. In that case, the last thing you want to do is hear depressing news on the radio. To help people enter wakefulness, Varenya Raj built a radio called Nidra that tailors the morning news to suit its user’s mood.
Nidra’s design is unusual, in that it doesn’t resemble any radio or alarm clock that you’ve ever seen. Atop its plastic enclosure there are two buttons. The first looks like a pin cushion and the second seems like it could have come from a shaggy, purple marmot.
The Month in WordPress: June 2021
In the “WordCamp Europe 2021 in Review” episode of the WP Briefing podcast, Josepha Haden talks about the importance of collaboration, which is vital in building WordPress. This edition of The Month in WordPress covers exciting updates that exemplify this philosophy.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 2 July 2021
The art of the SWAG
I’ve explored estimates are important in software projects, and shared my technique for producing an accurate estimate. That technique is detailed, systematic, and can produce fairly accurate estimates. The tradeoff is time: estimation techniques, including mine, require some time to produce any level of accuracy.
Sometimes, though, it’s less important that an estimate be accurate than that it be quick. The canonical example is being asked for a quick estimate during a meeting: e.g., “if we wanted to add 2FA to this app, about how long would that take?” It can be quite useful to be able to give a quick and moderately accurate answer. Generally, a super-accurate estimate isn’t important; the person is just trying to calibrate the level of effort enough to know if it’s an idea worth exploring further.
How do you give an off-the-cuff quick estimate like this? You make a Simple Wild-Ass Guess – a SWAG. The name’s a bit of a joke, but the practice isn’t. You never have to make a SWAG – it’s always appropriate to defer until you’ve had time to make a proper estimate – but if you can make one, and know that it’ll be at least plausible, a SWAG can help cut through a complex debate and keep things moving.
How to Make a Wild Guess
Jacob Kaplan-Moss has tips for how and when to make a wild guess in terms of estimating timelines for software projects.
Estimating timelines is an important part of any software project, and producing an accurate estimate requires a detailed, systematic approach, says Jacob Kaplan-Moss.
Jo Christian Oterhals: What not to do — how to mess up for loops in Raku
I guess that for many of you what I’m about to write is fairly obvious. But I hadn’t really thought about for loops this way before. So you more or less witness my spontaneous reaction.
The other day Joelle Maslak tweeted something that made me think. Joelle pointed out that in Raku the code blocks of for loops are just lambdas — anonymous functions.
[...]
Now, this isn’t unique in any way. I include the example here just to prove a point: Anonymous blocks can be replaced with named subs. Many programming languages can do this, and you have probably done this lots of times (most of what I show here can be done in, say, JavaScript; but since it was Raku that made me think of this stuff, the examples will be in Raku).
Personally, though, I’ve never thought about replacing for code blocks with subs. Mostly I’ve had a sub first and then called it from a for loop later. As I think about it, it makes sense to think about the sub and the loop simultaneously: Branching out the code loop into a sub can be a good way to shorten and clean up a piece of code. Especially when what happens in the block is a fairly long and maybe convoluted piece of code. It keeps the main code shorter and perhaps, hopefully, more readable.
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
