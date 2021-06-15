Wine 6.12
Wine 6.12
The Wine development release 6.12 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Builtin "Blue" and "Classic Blue" themes. - More work towards WinSock PE conversion. - Beginnings of the NSI (Network Store Interface) implementation. - Support for 32/64-bit registry views in reg.exe. - Various bug fixes.
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
In celebrating the US holiday weekend, Wine 6.12 has arrived for popping in enjoying the latest Windows games and applications on Linux.
This routine bi-weekly Wine development release brings more portable executable (PE) conversion work, new built-in themes, the start of a Network Store Interface implementation, and more. Wine developers have begun fleshing out their NSI (nsi.dll) implementation for this user-mode implementation delivering network notifications to clients.
Wine 6.12 is out now with theme work, Network Store Interface beginnings
As of this release a further 42 reported bugs were also solved. Some from previous releases, some being fixed just recently. These include improvements for: Joint Operations Typhoon Rising (a bug report from 2007!), The Bureau XCOM Declassified, Diablo 3, Dark Souls 3, The Evil Within, Elex, Alien: Isolation, Assassin's Creed III, Heroes III, Rainbow Six Siege, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat, Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and more.
