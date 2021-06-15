Rugged embedded computers debut Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
Syslogic’s IP67/IP69 protected “AI Rugged Computer RML A3” in-vehicle computer and “AI Vehicle Computer RSL A3” railway system run Linux on a Jetson AGX Xavier, including the new Industrial model.
Swiss embedded manufacturer Syslogic has announced the AI Rugged Computer RML A3, which it calls “one of the most robust embedded systems” based on Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier module. The company also unveiled an AGX Xavier based AI Vehicle Computer RSL A3 railway computer (see farther below).
For ever greater ruggedization, both models, along with Syslogic’s other AGX Xavier based systems, are now available with an option to add Nvidia’s new Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial variant. Although the specs for the Industrial AGX Xavier are not yet reflected as options on the product pages, the option enables an expansion of the operating range to -40 to 70°C, up from the standard -25 to 60°C (RML A3) and -25 to 65°C (RSL A3), says Syslogic.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 585 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 min 44 sec ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
1 day 42 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago