Heroic Games Launcher 1.8.0 'Arlong' is out now and goes multi-platform
Not only does the alternative open source Epic Games Store client Heroic Games Launcher have a new release out with 1.8.0 'Arlong' it's also gone multi-platform. With support expanding from Linux onto Windows and MacOS, this is now available to even more players.
In addition to the extra platforms it also brings in some new features, some of which really do improve the way Heroic works overall.
IT Heads Wary Big Tech Will Taint Trust in Open Source: Report
A global study of IT business leaders praised the growing merits of open-source software amid concerns that big tech supporters could undermine its open qualities and collaboration.
Perhaps one of the main takeaways is the optimism IT execs (82 percent) feel about the future of open source. But that praise comes with a dire warning. Three-quarters (76 percent) of IT workers cited the involvement of big tech players in open source could erode confidence and trust in the open-source community.
Open-source infrastructure and application delivery vendor Suse, the company behind one of the oldest Linux distributions, on June 14 released the results of its open-source report. Suse CEO Melissa Di Donato the same day released an open letter to the world’s business leaders seeking their adoption of open source to spur more innovation and productivity.
The Suse study cataloged responses of 800 IT professionals in companies with at least 250 employees across a range of industry sectors. Researchers interviewed respondents in March/April this year.
Key findings from the research indicate that IT leaders (76 percent) are under even more pressure to deliver tangible outcomes for the business than last year. It showed security and remote access infrastructure concerns high on the list of challenges. In fact, non-stop IT and infrastructure have become more important than ever, according to the report.
“It’s no surprise that today’s IT leaders are facing more pressure than ever to deliver outcomes to their respective businesses than in 2020. One of the many findings from our research report showed that the opportunity to overcome these pressures is by simplifying how the business is run. And to do so, many leaders have turned to open source to help accelerate their initiatives,” Brent Schroeder, Global CTO for Suse, told LinuxInsider.
Google releases new open-source security software program: Scorecards
Google’s Scorecards V2 Offers Improved Security Checks
Google, in collaboration with the Open Source Security Foundation community, has launched an updated version of Scorecards —— its automated security tool that produces a “risk score” for open source projects. The new version features improved security checks, following the Know, Prevent, Fix framework proposed by Google earlier this year, to make the data easily accessible for analysis.
Sir Tim Berners-Lee's World Wide Web NFT fetches $5.4m at auction while rest of us gaze upon source code for $0
The auction of Sir Tim Berners-Lee's source code for the World Wide Web as a cryptographically backed Non-Fungible Token (NFT) has concluded, with the web daddy pocketing $5,434,500 for something already public.
Sir Tim is widely recognised as the inventor of the modern web, having proposed the melding of Hypertext with the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and Domain Name System (DNS) in 1989. The late nights he spent hacking away on a NeXTcube workstation at CERN brought about the first web server, web browser, and website – and both the core concept and underlying source code were given away freely.
That latter point is, perhaps, why eyebrows were raised when Sir Tim announced he was to sell off that very same source code as an NFT – an offshoot of the cryptocurrency craze in which simple hyperlinks to hosted content are cryptographically signed and assigned to an "owner" who receives, as The Register put it, "bragging rights for stuff that's public."
Yesterday, Sir Tim's NFT was successfully auctioned at Sotheby's to an anonymous bidder who paid nearly $5.5m for the privilege – which sounds like a lot, until you hear that rival auction house Christie's recently sold a single JPEG image created by the artist Beeple for a somewhat heftier $69.3m.
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
