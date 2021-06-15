today's howtos
How To Install Gatsby on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gatsby on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gatsby is a React-based GraphQL powered static site generator. During build time Gatsby fetches all the data, renders the entire website into static HTML, CSS, JS files with the data available at that time. As it generates the static files, Gatsby applications can be deployed anywhere.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Gatsby on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
MariaDB Galera Cluster Replication
MariaDB Galera Cluster is a database clustering solution that lets you set up a virtually synchronous multi-primary cluster for the MariaDB database. Clustering is a technology that provides high availability to your database by distributing the changes among multiple database nodes. If one of the database nodes fails others are quickly available to continue serving.
How to install and use Rocky Linux Docker container - Linux Shout
Docker is a platform that allows running virtual containers with different pre-configured images available on the Docker hub. Although the user can create its own app image to use in a container, however, Docker’s repository is vast, thus he/she would have most of the applications there. In the same way, the official developers of Rocky Linux also provide their Linux operating system container image on the Docker Hub. Let’ see how to access the same.
How to install VideoPad video editor on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install VideoPad video editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
LinkedIn’s 700 Million Users Data Is Available On Sale
Facebook’s record of database leak has been broken by LinkedIn. Just a few months back we saw Facebook’s database of 533 million users available for free on a forum. This time, it’s LinkedIn’s 700 million users database available on sale on the same forum.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Sparkfun, and OLIMEX
This week in KDE: Gwenview and more
Gwenview now uses a combobox to hold all of its zoom/size modes, which has freed up enough room on the bottom bar to add a background color chooser! This handy feature lets you quickly change the background color behind an image to be dark, light, somewhere in between, or follow the background color of your active color scheme. This can be useful if the active image looks better with a different background color and you want a quick way to change it.
