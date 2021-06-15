today's howtos
How To Install Redis on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Redis on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Redis is an open-source, in-memory, and persistent key-value database/store which stores data as key-value pairs and also doubles up as a message broker. Redis supports a wide array of data structures including sets, lists, hashes, strings, HyperLogLogs and so many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Redis on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How To Install Bluefish Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bluefish Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bluefish Editor is a powerful editor targeted towards programmers and web designers. It supports working with local and remote files, syntax highlighting, and a WYSIWYG interface. The software supports a variety of programming and markup languages. It is supported on various major operating systems including Linux, Solaris, macOS, and Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Bluefish text editor for programming and web development on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Use “Timeout” Command In Linux? – Linux Hint
In Linux operating system, some processes run continuously, and to kill them after a certain amount of time a command-line utility called “timeout” is used.
The “timeout” allows the user to execute a command and then terminate it after a set time has passed. In other words, “timeout” makes it easier to run a command for a certain amount of time. The “timeout” command is included in the GNU core utility kit, which comes standard with almost every Linux system.
In the write-up, we will go through the fundamentals of this command with examples.
How to connect RDS with AWS IAM authentication
Ubuntu with VirtualBox, an Easy-to-Follow Installation Guide
In this article we will give you an instruction with step-by-step screenshots to show you how to install Ubuntu as a guest OS on VirtualBox.
VirtualBox is a free, open-source and cross-platform virtualization software that creates a virtual machine on top of your OS. This machine will have its own virtualized disk and access to a part of your system’s CPU and memory. When configuring a virtual machine, the user can specify how many CPU cores, and how much RAM and disk space should be devoted to the virtual machine.
Before starting, you need to download the Ubuntu .ISO file you want to install from the Ubuntu download page. Once you have the .ISO file downloaded, you can proceed to install Ubuntu to a VirtualBox virtual machine.
How to try Linux without touching your Windows installation
If you’re curious about what Linux looks like, but haven’t dared to test out for fear of jailbreaking your PC, fear not. It is possible to test Linux with a USB stick and a bit of digital grease.
Do the scheduled end of Windows 10 and the very stringent compatibility terms of Windows 11 worry you about the future of your PC? Do you want to try Linux to see if it’s right for you, but are afraid to indulge in it?
Good news, it is possible to install Linux on a USB key to create a small alternative operating system for you. All without breaking anything on your computer. Follow the guide!
Before we get started, it’s helpful to remember the obvious: Linux is not Windows. You’ll find your favorite apps or equivalent without much of a problem, but you’ll have to agree to change your habits a bit and be patient to re-learn how your computer works.
Symmetric Vs. Asymmetric Key Ciphers – Linux Hint
Information security is a very vital component for any organization or an individual having sensitive personal information. For a long time, people have been using different techniques to secure their assets from intruders or attackers. Cryptography is one method that tries to make the information unintelligible for unintended users and let only the legitimate recipient read it. Cryptographic techniques provide secure communication based on the principle of authentication, confidentiality, integrity, and non-repudiation. Symmetric and asymmetric encryption are two important methods of cryptography that are used to provide data security.
Brendan Gregg: How To Add eBPF Observability To Your Product
There's an arms race to add eBPF (BPF) to commercial observability products, and in this post I'll describe how to quickly do that. This is also applicable for people adding it to their own in-house monitoring systems. People like to show me their BPF observability products after they have prototyped or built them, but I often wish I had given them advice before they started. As the leader of BPF observability, it's advice I've been including in recent talks, and now I'm including it in this post. First, I know you're busy. You might not even like BPF. To be pragmatic, I'll describe how to spend the least effort to get the most value. Think of this as "version 1": A starting point that's pretty useful. Whether you follow this advice or not, at least please understand it to avoid later regrets and pain. ## 1. Run your first tool Start by installing the [bcc] or [bpftrace] tools. E.g., bcc on Ubuntu...
EndeavourOS Review
EndeavourOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution that provides its users a user-friendly installer and an attractive Xfce environment that allows you to install online and offline editions. While installing the online edition, you would get multiple customizations to look at. Well, these are the exciting features of the Endeavour Linux system that we will discuss later. Firstly, we should know the history of this fantastic addition in Arch-based Linux distributions. History: In May 2019, it was decided to discontinue the Antergos operating system due to some troubles. However, if we talk about EndeavourOS, it was the successor of Antergos as one of its moderators, “Bryan Poerwoatmodjo” introduced an idea in a conference to develop a new system community create a system that can replace Antergos. Within a week, the plan was shared at the community level, and the development work began with the help of other developers, including Johannes Kamprad, Fernando Omiechuk Frozi, and Manuel. The initial purpose was to build a user-friendly system using the Antergos net-installer Cnchi, so they started to work on it. But after some time, they realized the Antergos installer Cnchi couldn’t work correctly due to technical issues; they searched for its replacement and found the Calamares (system installer for Linux distributions) that have the same GUI support. Then the team offered a new plan to develop a user-friendly and easy-to-maintain Linux distribution close to Arch Linux with GUI installer convenience. And in July 2019, the developers released Endeavour distribution’s first ISO that was admired by the community more than expected, and they received positive feedback. After that, they started working on a net installer to give users various desktop environments. Moreover, users can also choose driver packages while installing the operating system. Also: EndeavourOS Installation Guide
