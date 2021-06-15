Programming Leftovers
-
Rust Compiler July Steering Cycle
On Friday, July 2nd, the Rust Compiler team had a planning meeting for the July steering cycle, followed by a continuation of an ongoing discussion of the 1.52.0 fingerprint event.
Every fourth Friday, the Rust compiler team decides how it is going to use its scheduled steering and design meeting time over the next three Fridays.
-
Benjamin Weber: Uncovering Better Ways
How many better ways of working have you uncovered lately?
This past year a lot of people have been forced into an unplanned and unwanted experiment. Many teams have had to figure out how to work in a remote-first way for the first time.
I was privileged to be working in a team that was already distributed, making the transition for us easier than many found it. But adapting to work without office equipment was still new.
Going without the offices that we were used to was uncomfortable in many ways. It was particularly difficult for those not privileged enough to have good working environments at home.
While nobody would wish the challenges of the past year upon anyone, disruption to the way we were used to working, helped us uncover some better ways. Nothing groundbreaking. But some things were driven home.
Like how much easier video discussions are when everyone is fully visible, at the same size on the screen, and close-mic’ed. Better than the hybrid experience when part of the team are using a conference room with shared microphone and camera.
[...]
Make it the default to revert to the previous ways of working. Normalise trying things you don’t expect to work, and reverting. Celebrate learning that something is not right for you. If every experiment becomes a permanent change for your team, then you’re not really experimenting you’re just changing.
Be bold enough to try things that probably won’t work. You might uncover new insights into your team, your colleagues, and what brings you joy and success at work.
-
The Siren Song of the ‘User’ Model
Here’s how that often manifests: 60% of the way through the development process, the designers discover that they pictured a different ‘user’ than the product team did. When this happens, the engineers usually have to undo/redo a ton of work. Engineers hate this, so it creates a churn risk. You think you haven’t seen it, eh? What you don’t realize is that every time an engineer got a new job because they “didn’t see a product vision” or “wanted to sink their teeth into a well-defined problem”, this likely happened. I wish I were kidding.
Are people on this app to listen to the radio? Then they’re listening, not “using.” Are they on here to talk to their friends? Then they’re socializing, not “using.” Are they on here to find affordable vegetables that they can purchase within walking distance because they don’t have access to a car or the means to replace a bike if it gets stolen? Once again, there are much better ways to describe these people than ‘user.’ Figure out what people are supposed to be doing here and why they care about doing that, and refer to them like you know this information.
-
How To Use Environment Variables in Node.js – TecAdmin
Instead of defining the variables directly, you can use Environmental variables in node.js. You can use the Environmental variable anytime when you want to change the value depending on the environment. There are various use cases here.
If you start using the environmental variable, you won’t face issues where the client says “It doesn’t work in my system”. This guide will cover all the things you should know about defining the Environmental variables and how you can use them in node.js. It has a lot to do with the .env file a well as with server.js. So, let’s begin the steps and see the steps.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 526 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
EndeavourOS Review
EndeavourOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution that provides its users a user-friendly installer and an attractive Xfce environment that allows you to install online and offline editions. While installing the online edition, you would get multiple customizations to look at. Well, these are the exciting features of the Endeavour Linux system that we will discuss later. Firstly, we should know the history of this fantastic addition in Arch-based Linux distributions. History: In May 2019, it was decided to discontinue the Antergos operating system due to some troubles. However, if we talk about EndeavourOS, it was the successor of Antergos as one of its moderators, “Bryan Poerwoatmodjo” introduced an idea in a conference to develop a new system community create a system that can replace Antergos. Within a week, the plan was shared at the community level, and the development work began with the help of other developers, including Johannes Kamprad, Fernando Omiechuk Frozi, and Manuel. The initial purpose was to build a user-friendly system using the Antergos net-installer Cnchi, so they started to work on it. But after some time, they realized the Antergos installer Cnchi couldn’t work correctly due to technical issues; they searched for its replacement and found the Calamares (system installer for Linux distributions) that have the same GUI support. Then the team offered a new plan to develop a user-friendly and easy-to-maintain Linux distribution close to Arch Linux with GUI installer convenience. And in July 2019, the developers released Endeavour distribution’s first ISO that was admired by the community more than expected, and they received positive feedback. After that, they started working on a net installer to give users various desktop environments. Moreover, users can also choose driver packages while installing the operating system. Also: EndeavourOS Installation Guide
Android Leftovers
British Right to Repair Law
Recent comments
1 hour 53 min ago
4 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago