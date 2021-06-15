Free Software in Europe
Dataset with cases of Artificial Intelligence usage in the public sector available as Open data
The dataset contains a list of selected cases, taken from the public sector institutions in Europe, on adopting and implementing AI. The cases have been collected within the AI Watch for the public sector initiative, from a series of activities (surveys, workshops, interviews, desk research on the web), to understand the type of AI solutions available in governments. The list must not be considered a complete and systematic inventory of current AI solutions in Europe but can still be used to find some examples of adoption and implementation of AI in governments in Europe. The update of the list is an ongoing work and its content will be continuously updated at least till the end of 2021.
New Estonian law requires administration to make state-owned software publicly available
Estonia is known for its tech-savvy government, regularly topping international indicators, such as the European Commission’s DESI Index for Digital Public Services. The Estonian government states that “99% of governmental services are online” and “70% of citizens use their ID-card regularly” for digital government services. The infrastructure software enabling many of these services, X-Road, is already open source software, but recently the Estonian government decided to make all government software publicly available.
Italy’s stock exchange shares its Postgres success story
It wasn’t long ago that chief information officers from large organizations would ignore any ideas of implementing open-source software — they believed it wasn’t right for their businesses, and using it in sensitive industries like finance, trading or healthcare was entirely out of the question, according to Roberto Giordano (pictured), end-user computing, corporate and database services manager at Borsa Italiana Group, Italy’s only stock market exchange.
But now, this fear based-idea is slowly changing. CIOs are realizing the potential behind open-source solutions. Aside from their innovation possibilities, open-source solutions are safe, scalable and some are even built for regulatory compliance. Plus, open-source software may also be offered via paid “premium” alternatives where they provide the extra support and added capabilities that industries require.
