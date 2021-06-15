EndeavourOS Review EndeavourOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution that provides its users a user-friendly installer and an attractive Xfce environment that allows you to install online and offline editions. While installing the online edition, you would get multiple customizations to look at. Well, these are the exciting features of the Endeavour Linux system that we will discuss later. Firstly, we should know the history of this fantastic addition in Arch-based Linux distributions. History: In May 2019, it was decided to discontinue the Antergos operating system due to some troubles. However, if we talk about EndeavourOS, it was the successor of Antergos as one of its moderators, “Bryan Poerwoatmodjo” introduced an idea in a conference to develop a new system community create a system that can replace Antergos. Within a week, the plan was shared at the community level, and the development work began with the help of other developers, including Johannes Kamprad, Fernando Omiechuk Frozi, and Manuel. The initial purpose was to build a user-friendly system using the Antergos net-installer Cnchi, so they started to work on it. But after some time, they realized the Antergos installer Cnchi couldn’t work correctly due to technical issues; they searched for its replacement and found the Calamares (system installer for Linux distributions) that have the same GUI support. Then the team offered a new plan to develop a user-friendly and easy-to-maintain Linux distribution close to Arch Linux with GUI installer convenience. And in July 2019, the developers released Endeavour distribution’s first ISO that was admired by the community more than expected, and they received positive feedback. After that, they started working on a net installer to give users various desktop environments. Moreover, users can also choose driver packages while installing the operating system. Also: EndeavourOS Installation Guide