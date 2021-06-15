GNU/Linux Leftovers
Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, June 2021
In June I was assigned 14 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 2 hours from earlier months. I worked 13.25 hours and will carry over the remainder.
I finished bringing the linux (Linux 4.9) package up to date, uploaded it, and issued DLA-2689-1.
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/26
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
My week is a bit skewed this week: after having have systemd 248 in staging for what felt like an eternity, we could finally finish off the issues identified around it. This was some issues in yast, some regressions seen in systemd itself, and some adjacent issues exposed by sysuser-tools, where we needed to be sure to get the update order in a defined form. Of course, this is just my feeling: more has happened this week. After all, we published a total of 5 snapshots (0625, 0626, 0628, 0629, and 0701).
Can Windows 11 Influence Linux Distributions? [Ed: Ankush Das now compares actual operating systems to Microsoft vapourware or promises (or marketing slant on Vista 10]
Windows 11 is making news for desktop consumers across the globe. Will it affect how Linux distributions approach desktop users?
New/Updated Benchmarks For June From GravityMark To L4D2 Vulkan, Updated Neural Networks - Phoronix
During the past month were a number of updated Phoronix Test Suite test profiles made available on OpenBenchmarking.org as part of our open-source cross-platform benchmarking framework.
Among the test updates pushed out during June that are now available to Phoronix Test Suite users running on an active Internet connection:
gravitymark - A new test profile this month is GravityMark as the new GPU benchmark from one of the former Unigine engine developers with OpenGL and Vulkan rendering support.
unvanquished - Restored the Unvanquished test profile now that this open-source game is back to seeing new releases and has been adapted to work with the latest Unvanquished game release.
Buoyant Cloud Offers Managed Service Mesh | Data Center Knowledge
Linkerd, considered the easiest-to-use open source service mesh, just got easier with Buoyant Cloud's Service Mesh as a Service.
EndeavourOS Review
EndeavourOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution that provides its users a user-friendly installer and an attractive Xfce environment that allows you to install online and offline editions. While installing the online edition, you would get multiple customizations to look at. Well, these are the exciting features of the Endeavour Linux system that we will discuss later. Firstly, we should know the history of this fantastic addition in Arch-based Linux distributions. History: In May 2019, it was decided to discontinue the Antergos operating system due to some troubles. However, if we talk about EndeavourOS, it was the successor of Antergos as one of its moderators, “Bryan Poerwoatmodjo” introduced an idea in a conference to develop a new system community create a system that can replace Antergos. Within a week, the plan was shared at the community level, and the development work began with the help of other developers, including Johannes Kamprad, Fernando Omiechuk Frozi, and Manuel. The initial purpose was to build a user-friendly system using the Antergos net-installer Cnchi, so they started to work on it. But after some time, they realized the Antergos installer Cnchi couldn’t work correctly due to technical issues; they searched for its replacement and found the Calamares (system installer for Linux distributions) that have the same GUI support. Then the team offered a new plan to develop a user-friendly and easy-to-maintain Linux distribution close to Arch Linux with GUI installer convenience. And in July 2019, the developers released Endeavour distribution’s first ISO that was admired by the community more than expected, and they received positive feedback. After that, they started working on a net installer to give users various desktop environments. Moreover, users can also choose driver packages while installing the operating system. Also: EndeavourOS Installation Guide
