In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Monit on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Monit is an open-source process tracking tool for Linux OS that helps you to monitor the processes by the system. It automatically does the maintenance and repair of the particular process and ensures it is brought back online. Monit also can be used for handling and monitoring of packages, files, directories, filesystems, TCP/IP network exams, protocol assessments, and can make use of SSL for such tests.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Monit monitoring system on a CentOS 8.
Signal is a free and cross-platform messaging service that employs end-to-end encryption to facilitate a secure platform for exchanging encrypted text, media, and calls.
If you're a Signal user or want to try the app, you should install Signal Desktop on your computer to access conversations from the Signal app on your smartphone or go back and forth between them on your smartphone and desktop as the need be.
But what exactly is Signal Desktop, what features does it offer, and how you can install and set it up on Linux? Here's a guide addressing the same.
If you look at the Linux filesystem, you may have noticed a /proc directory with many weird numbers and other files inside it. What does this directory do? It actually contains a lot of useful information associated with your Linux system and the running processes.
This article will discuss the proc filesystem in detail, along with a brief guide on how to get system-related information using procfs.
A MySQL lock refers to a lock flag connected to a table. The main use of MySQL locks is in user sessions to prevent other user sessions from accessing the table during an active session. A specific MySQL session can only access its locks and not locks associated with other clients.
Once a table is locked in a particular session, other sessions cannot read or write to the table unless the lock from the session is released. Therefore, all other sessions are in waiting mode until the lock is released.
This short guide will show you how to show available locks using the show process list command.
EPEL or Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux is a free, open-source community-driven repository project created by Fedora Linux for major Linux distributions. The EPEL project provides high-quality add-ons and software packages for Linux distributions, including those in the REHL family such as CentOS, RedHat, etc.
This guide will show you how to install and enable the EPEL repository and access its packages in CentOS 8.x.
Linux comes with many pre-installed tools. The wc command is one of them. The term “wc” is an abbreviation of “word count”. As the name suggests, the wc command is for counting various values of a file. These counts can come in handy in various situations.
In this guide, check out using the wc command with examples.
This tutorial explains how to change the grub boot order in Debian from the command line in a few easy steps. The steps described in this article are useful for other Debian-based Linux distributions, including Ubuntu.
GRUB is a boot loader that allows users to boot multiple operating systems and kernel configurations. After reading this tutorial, you’ll know how to define a different OS or kernel to boot by default and how to customize some boot options.
SSH is a popular and effective way to connect to remote Linux machines in the command line. In most Linux distributions, SSH functionality is available from OpenSSH utilities.
In this tutorial, we will take a look at the SSH configuration administered by the sshd_config file. Modifying the sshd_config file permits us to modify how SSH connections play out on the server.
This tutorial shows the step-by-step process of how to create a persistent storage for Debian or Ubuntu live USB.
Sometimes we need to remove the content of a file without deleting the file; for that Linux operating system offers a command called “truncate”. It is used to extend or reduce the file size. Truncating a file is much quicker and simpler without modifying the permissions and ownership of the file.
The truncated size depends on the original size of the file; the extra data will be lost if the file size is greater than the specified size.
Let’s start with different examples to see how we can truncate the file size.
In Linux, Ubuntu is a well-known distribution system because it has many modern tools that help to develop a variety of software applications.
For web and frontend development, there is a tool that is called “Brackets”. It is a lightweight and powerful text editor created by Adobe systems using web-based technologies. Brackets is a multi-platform application that runs on macOS, Windows, and the majority of Linux distributions.
Being a Linux user, you spend most of your time in front of the terminal screen. So, if you are tired of the same terminal screen, then there are multiple ways to change the look of it. One of them is having a separate standalone application called “terminal emulator”. Linux offers many terminal emulator tools that are used to make your terminal more beautiful and extensible. The most stable, lightweight, and customizable application is “Hyper Terminal”. It is an open-source command-line interface written in Html, CSS, and JavaScript with electrons that lets you install a variety of themes and plugins to make your terminal more powerful.
This article will cover a guide on installing and using Ksnip image and screenshot annotation utility available for Linux. Developed in C++ and Qt, this application can be used as a replacement for another similar Linux app called “Shutter”, whose development picked up again after a long time. In fact, it has some useful features that are not present in Shutter and it supports Wayland protocol as well. Ksnip works on all Linux distributions, regardless of the desktop environment you use. It is a cross-platform application and it can also be used on macOS and Windows.
This article will cover a guide on backing up Android application data using a Linux computer. By backing up application data, you can restore it later to revert back to an old state or you can use the backups to restore data after you format or wipe your Android device. Note that this guide doesn’t cover backing up user files like images and videos located in internal or external drives available in your Android device. This guide mainly explains backing up application data that is usually hidden from users and can only be viewed on Android devices having root access.
EndeavourOS Review
EndeavourOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution that provides its users a user-friendly installer and an attractive Xfce environment that allows you to install online and offline editions. While installing the online edition, you would get multiple customizations to look at.
Well, these are the exciting features of the Endeavour Linux system that we will discuss later. Firstly, we should know the history of this fantastic addition in Arch-based Linux distributions.
History:
In May 2019, it was decided to discontinue the Antergos operating system due to some troubles. However, if we talk about EndeavourOS, it was the successor of Antergos as one of its moderators, “Bryan Poerwoatmodjo” introduced an idea in a conference to develop a new system community create a system that can replace Antergos.
Within a week, the plan was shared at the community level, and the development work began with the help of other developers, including Johannes Kamprad, Fernando Omiechuk Frozi, and Manuel. The initial purpose was to build a user-friendly system using the Antergos net-installer Cnchi, so they started to work on it. But after some time, they realized the Antergos installer Cnchi couldn’t work correctly due to technical issues; they searched for its replacement and found the Calamares (system installer for Linux distributions) that have the same GUI support.
Then the team offered a new plan to develop a user-friendly and easy-to-maintain Linux distribution close to Arch Linux with GUI installer convenience. And in July 2019, the developers released Endeavour distribution’s first ISO that was admired by the community more than expected, and they received positive feedback. After that, they started working on a net installer to give users various desktop environments. Moreover, users can also choose driver packages while installing the operating system.
Also: EndeavourOS Installation Guide
