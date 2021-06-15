“What a pleasant day it is today,” you said with your eyes filled with fervour and hoping to make a great outcome. You set out for your work at your computer desk, waiting cozily to log in to the system, but you noticed it took more time than usual. You now open your Twitter page to see your regular feeds, but you see some strange posts in your name that you were not aware of. You realized something mischievous has gone with your account.

You rushed to check your Paypal account; unfortunately, it was too late, your account showed a balance of $0.0. The transaction history revealed several strange transfers. Soon after logging in, you saw your mouse lagging drastically, and the system resources meter indicates CPU overload and RAM heavily exhausting. “Ok, that is a normal system demand for refreshment” you used your tech wit and attempted a system reboot. To your surprise, your system was now taking too long to shut down.

Somehow, you managed to log in again, update the system, and emailed Paypal and twitter about your account activity. In the meantime, you observed that the previous logged-in problem was still persisting and intensifying.

You started frantically looking for a solution on internet forums and contacted several security experts. You were explained about something known as “bots” and “botnet activity ” on your system.

If you have experienced a similar story, you might have become a victim of a botnet attack. In this post, we will explain to you what is a Botnet problem and why you should care about it.