What is a botnet problem? – Linux Hint
“What a pleasant day it is today,” you said with your eyes filled with fervour and hoping to make a great outcome. You set out for your work at your computer desk, waiting cozily to log in to the system, but you noticed it took more time than usual. You now open your Twitter page to see your regular feeds, but you see some strange posts in your name that you were not aware of. You realized something mischievous has gone with your account.
You rushed to check your Paypal account; unfortunately, it was too late, your account showed a balance of $0.0. The transaction history revealed several strange transfers. Soon after logging in, you saw your mouse lagging drastically, and the system resources meter indicates CPU overload and RAM heavily exhausting. “Ok, that is a normal system demand for refreshment” you used your tech wit and attempted a system reboot. To your surprise, your system was now taking too long to shut down.
Somehow, you managed to log in again, update the system, and emailed Paypal and twitter about your account activity. In the meantime, you observed that the previous logged-in problem was still persisting and intensifying.
You started frantically looking for a solution on internet forums and contacted several security experts. You were explained about something known as “bots” and “botnet activity ” on your system.
If you have experienced a similar story, you might have become a victim of a botnet attack. In this post, we will explain to you what is a Botnet problem and why you should care about it.
How Does the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) work? – Linux Hint
An Intrusion Detection System (IDS) is used for the purpose of detecting malicious network traffic and system misusage that otherwise conventional firewalls cannot detect. Thus, IDS detects network-based attacks on vulnerable services and applications, attacks based on hosts, like privilege escalation, unauthorized login activity and access to confidential documents, and malware infection (trojan horses, viruses, etc.). It has proven to be a fundamental need for the successful operation of a network.
The key difference between an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) and the IDS is that while IDS only passively monitors and reports the network state, IPS goes beyond, it actively stops the intruders from carrying out malicious activities.
This guide will explore different types of IDS, their components, and the types of detection techniques used in IDS.
Explain the DDoS problem – Linux Hint
Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are the most prevalent and challenging attacks of this era. The first-ever DDoS attack was witnessed in 1999 when a computer at the University of Minnesota started receiving superfluous data packets from other computers [1]. Soon after this attack, attackers have targeted many big firms like Amazon, CNN, GitHub, etc.
What’s an ‘SBOM’ and what does it have to do with federal cybersecurity?
Deep in the Biden administration’s executive order on cybersecurity is the idea of software bills of material (SBOMs). The order gave the Commerce Department the task of issuing guidelines for software supply chain security. One detail asked industry to provide comments to the National Telecom and Information Administration regarding SBOM. What is it and what’s it got to do with secure software? For some answers, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the open source Linux Foundation. Kate Stewart is the foundation’s vice president of dependable embedded systems, and David Wheeler is the foundation’s director of open source supply chain security.
Microsoft warns of serious vulnerabilities in Netgear's DGN2200v1 router
Netgear has patched serious security vulnerabilities in its DGN2200v1 network router, following the discovery of "very odd behaviour" by a Microsoft security research team - a somewhat understated way of saying that attackers can gain "complete control over the router."
Unveiled by the company at the Consumer Electronics Show back in 2010, Netgear's DGN2200 is an ADSL modem-router combo box with, the company promised at the time, security features including "live parental controls, firewall protection, denial-of-service (DoS) attack prevention, [and] intrusion detection and prevention (IDS)."
Top Ports Every Hacker Should Know
Ports are essential for computers to communicate with other computers or for applications to communicate with their corresponding services over the internet. These ports have assigned numbers dedicated to specific services and are used by hackers to try and break into them, using the vulnerabilities of the hardware and software that use these ports. Below are some common port numbers and their uses.
Securing the software supply chain. Achieving cyber deterrence.
SecurityWeek says cybersecurity vendors are “scrambling” to understand the Executive Order (EO) on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity software bill of materials (SBOM) directive for Federal contractors. (SBOMs have been roughly compared to ingredients lists.) Amid “countless” industry meetings, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) released a handful of resources, including SBOM at a Glance, FAQs, and Explainer videos. Linux Foundation added to the wealth of research and tools with a free Generating an SBOM course and an SBOM Generator. Some experts expect the mandate to improve supply chain transparency and security to the benefit of buyers; others fear SBOMs will be difficult to implement and won’t reduce overall vulnerability.
