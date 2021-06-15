When we last checked in on the WiFiWart, an ambitious project to scratch-build a Linux powered penetration testing drop box small enough to be disguised as a standard phone charger, [Walker] was still in the early planning phases. In fact, it was little more than an idea. But we had a hunch that he was tenacious enough see the project through to reality, and now less than two months later, we’re happy to report that not only have the first prototype PCBs been assembled, but a community of like minded individuals is being built up around this exciting open source project.

Startx is a great application but someone decided it wasn't minimal enough and made another application to start up your X server called sx, this is basically as minimal as you can actually get when starting up your display server

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’re going to cover one the most important, if not the most important, project related to this show, the Linux Kernel with the release of Linux 5.13. Then we’ll check out the latest release of Pipewire as well as the latest release of Darktable, Ardour, Tux Paint, and NeoVim. Plus we’ve got a ton of Distro News this week with PopOS 21.04, CentOS, Deepin Linux, ChimeraOS. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!